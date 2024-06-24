Boosted BC Family Benefit cheques on the way to thousands more families

CANADA, June 24 - Increased BC Family Benefit payments arriving in bank accounts this summer will help families with rising expenses due to inflation.

“With global inflation and high interest rates driving up daily costs, we know families are being hit hard right now,” said Premier David Eby. “We’re increasing support to low- and middle-income British Columbians through an expanded BC Family Benefit. Getting a little extra money to families for the basics is one of the ways we’re helping people who are feeling squeezed right now.”

Families will receive on average $445 more than last year with a one-year bonus added to BC Family Benefit payments.

About 340,000 families with children, which is 66,000 more than last year, will receive the benefit through monthly deposits in their bank accounts or mailed cheques starting in mid-July. The 25% increase through the bonus means a family of four could potentially receive as much as $3,563 annually, while a single parent with one child could receive as much as $2,688.

“With rising costs of food, clothes, childcare and housing, parents are struggling to get by,” said Katie Bartel, a parent from Chilliwack. “Families are looking for support from their schools, communities and the government. The BC Family Benefit bonus plays a vital role in reducing child poverty, supporting healthy child development and fostering economic stability within communities. By investing in the well-being of children, the B.C. government can help alleviate financial burdens and create more opportunities for all families to thrive, ensuring a more equitable and inclusive society.”

The BC Family Benefit is a payment from the Government of B.C. delivered to people by direct deposit or cheque as a payment from the Canada Revenue Agency and arrives as a combined payment with the federal Canada Child Benefit.

“We know people are feeling the effects of high prices and stretched budgets,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Finance. “That’s why we’re increasing this year’s BC Family Benefit payments to help lighten the burden. I encourage people to file their taxes to ensure they’re receiving the supports they’re eligible for.”

The Province is also making it faster and easier for people to access benefits and to connect to services to help save money with the launch of BC Benefits Connector. Find out more at this one-stop online resource with clear steps on what people need to do to access government benefits and programs: https://gov.bc.ca/BCBenefitsConnector

The Province is continuing to take action to help people with cost of living, including:

a fourth ICBC rebate;

keeping hydro rates low and providing the BC Electricity Affordability Credit;

making prescription birth control free;

making transit for kids free; and

making one round of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) free.

Many of the benefits and credits are available automatically for eligible people when they file their taxes.

The Province will not contact people by text message. A text message about a tax credit may be fraudulent. If unsure, contact: ITBTaxQuestions@gov.bc.ca

Quick Facts:

70% of families in British Columbia will receive the benefit in 2024.

People who receive the BC Family Benefit also get money back through the Climate Action Tax Credit.

The BC Family Benefit is issued alongside the Canada Child Benefit payment on or around the 20th of every month.

Learn More:

To learn more about the BC Family Benefit, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/affordability/family-benefit

To learn more about the new site to help people access benefits and ease the pressures of daily costs, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/home/benefits

Two backgrounders follow.