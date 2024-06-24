BRG CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE
Browns Restaurant Group, is thrilled to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Since 2004, BRG has grown to over 80 locations across 5 brands within Canada and the US.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Browns Restaurant Group (BRG), is thrilled to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Since opening its first location in 2004, BRG has grown to over 80 locations across 5 brands within Canada and the United States, offering a premium casual experience that has delighted millions of customers.
Founded by Scott Morison BRG’s first brand Browns Socialhouse began with a simple vision: to create an environment that makes every guest feel at home by striking the perfect balance between “neighbourhood pub” and “upscale casual dining”. Over the past two decades, the restaurant group has expanded its footprint, bringing its signature dishes and exceptional service to new communities across the country.
As we reflect on the past 20 years, we celebrate the many memorable moments that have defined our journey. From our humble beginnings in North Vancouver, British Columbia to becoming a beloved dining destination, our story is one of passion, perseverance, and a commitment to excellence.
Some of our most cherished memories include:
• 2009 – First Scotty Browns location opens; Bellingham, WA, USA
• 2012 – F&H Pinnacle Award Winner; Regional Company of the Year
• 2017 – Pinnacle Award Winner; COMPANY OF THE YEAR
• 2018 – 60th Browns Socialhouse location opens
• 2021 – BRG reaches the 80 unit milestone
• 2023 – F&H Top 50 Report, ranked #25
