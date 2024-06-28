Centennial Pharmacy Services Expands in Philadelphia with New State-of-the-Art Facility and Website Relaunch
Constantino: Centennial Pharmacy Services Poised to Meet Philadelphia's Growing Needs for In-Home CarePHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centennial Pharmacy Services, the leader in long-term care at-home pharmacy, is excited to announce the expansion of its legacy location in Philadelphia. This growth includes the transformation of its current location into a 12,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility, designed to better serve the community with comprehensive and personalized pharmacy care. Alongside this expansion, Centennial is relaunching its website to provide enhanced online services and resources for patients and healthcare providers.
“Our mission is providing exceptional and personalized pharmacy care so our patients can manage their medications effectively at home,” said Lindsay Dymowski Constantino, President of Centennial Pharmacy Services. “By enhancing our legacy location in Philadelphia, we can support more individuals in their healthcare journeys and address the growing demand for our specialized pharmacy services in the city.”
Centennial Pharmacy Services specializes in comprehensive medication management solutions for individuals living with complex and chronic conditions. Their patient-centric approach ensures that quality care is delivered directly to the home setting of choice, making managing health easier and more efficient. By fostering collaborative partnerships across the healthcare continuum, Centennial aims to enhance patient care and improve health outcomes.
Centennial's community-based approach, deeply rooted in the neighborhoods they serve, allows them to understand and meet the unique needs of each individual.
The expansion in Philadelphia is timely given the increasing need for home-based care with specialized pharmacy support. As the population ages, the demand for such services continues to grow, especially in urban areas where pharmacy deserts are becoming more prevalent due to the closure of many pharmacies, including large national chains.
The relaunch of the Centennial Pharmacy Services website will further support its mission by offering improved access to services and information for patients and healthcare providers. The new website features user-friendly navigation, comprehensive resources on medication management, and a streamlined patient referral process to facilitate better care coordination.
Enhancements to the legacy location mark the first step in Centennial's planned growth.
Dymowski Constantino shares, "The vision for our future includes expanding our reach to ensure that anyone in need of comprehensive, patient-centric pharmacy services can access them. Centennial is committed to making our pharmacy care available to all who need it, providing essential in-home pharmacy services to those managing complex and chronic conditions. We believe everyone deserves access to the care they need, right where they live."
For more information about Centennial Pharmacy Services and to explore their new website, please visit www.centennialpharmacy.com. For media inquiries, please contact press@centennialpharmacy.com.
About Centennial Pharmacy Services
Centennial Pharmacy Services offers a patient-centered approach to comprehensive medication management for those living with chronic and complex health conditions. Their services prioritize quality care delivered directly to patients' homes, simplifying pharmacy care management. Centennial fosters collaboration across the healthcare spectrum to improve patient outcomes. By working closely with healthcare providers, they aim to create a seamless experience for their patients. Their community-based approach allows them to understand the unique needs of each individual they serve. Experience the Centennial Pharmacy difference – it's pharmacy care done right.
Contact:
Centennial Pharmacy Services
Website: www.centennialpharmacy.com
Email: press@centennialpharmacy.com
Rachel Harris
Pulse Media
email us here