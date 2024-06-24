June 24 - State Primary and CD-4 Congressional Vacancy Election Ballots Returned: June 24, 2024

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

Media contacts

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, June 24, 2024 - The Secretary of State’s Office will send a daily update every weekday through Wednesday, July 3 reporting the number of ballots returned to County Clerks for the State Primary Election and Congressional District 4 (CD-4) Vacancy Election on June 25, 2024. So far, 622,391 ballots have been returned statewide, including 108,405 returned in CD-4*.

Ballots returned spreadsheet including party, age, and gender (XLSX)

Ballots returned graphic summary (PDF)

All data as of 11:59 PM Sunday, June 23.

*The number of ballots cast in CD-4 reflects the total number of ballots cast across the Statewide Primary and CD-4 Congressional Vacancy Election and does not necessarily reflect the total number of votes cast in the Congressional Vacancy.