Qoo10 Launches 'Wish+' to Expand International Sales Channels
It will be the go-to destination for Asian products, especially in the U.S. and Europe, providing an optimized sales channel for local Asian brands’ international expansion.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qoo10 Pte. Ltd. (“Qoo10”) proudly announces the launch of 'Wish+'. This initiative integrates the Asian ecommerce leader Qoo10’s existing platform with Wish.com, a low-cost ecommerce leader based in the United States. This will provide a unified global ecommerce experience on the upgraded Wish+ site and an expanded product inventory to encompass suppliers local to users along with high-quality asian brands and manufacturers.
Integration and Reach
The launch of Wish+ involves rebranding Qoo10.com, previously accessible only to Asia Pacific customers, with the Wish.com brand and global audience in order to become Wish+ and giving users exclusive access to a new website shopping experience. This strategic move combines Qoo10’s Asian e-commerce ecosystem of high quality merchants hailing from regions such as Korea, Japan and India with Wish.com’s extensive North American and European market presence and inventory of regional and Chinese manufacturers. With a history of more than 12 years promoting ecommerce to western audiences, over 500 million app downloads, and customers in more than 200 countries - Wish.com provides a significant audience reach for global ecommerce. Additionally, Wish.com users can now access all features of Wish+ with their current Wish.com login credentials. New user benefits offered with Wish+ include: access to K-Avneue, WisFarm, free shipping offered in Direct to USA, the Reward Zone, and exclusive offers from top brand partners.
Market Potential
The primary users of Wish.com in North America are aged 25-50 and show a strong preference for promotions, discounts, and globally sourced products. Additionally, the substantial Asian consumer base in the U.S. presents a growing demand for high-quality Asian products, positioning Qoo10’s extensive Asian network, including its ownership of Shopclues in India and recent acquisition of several Korean ecommerce platforms, as a significant advantage. Qoo10 expects Wish+ to become a key purchasing destination for both Asian goods and locally sourced products in North America and Europe.
Qoo10’s Vision
Qoo10 acquired Wish.com from ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) (“ContextLogic” or the “Company”) in April. ContextLogic announced that it sold substantially all of its operating assets and liabilities, primarily comprising the Wish eCommerce platform. Last month, Qoo10 launched Wish+ to shoppers in the US and Canada, focusing initially on introducing the K Avenue brand as well as implementing quality standards for Wish.com’s merchant inventory. The company currently plans to have Wish+ fully integrating with Wish.com in July while expanding Wish+ access to select European regions by September.
“Wish+ is a global digital commerce platform that facilitates multidirectional product exchange based on Qoo10’s Asian network and Wish’s global customer base,” said a Qoo10 spokesperson. “It will be the go-to destination for Asian products, especially in the U.S. and Europe, providing an optimized sales channel for local Asian brands’ international expansion.”
For more information, please visit https://plus.wish.com/.
