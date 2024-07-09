Submit Release
Wish+ Launches Global K-Pop Merchandise Sales Channel

ATEEZ Silver Foil Full Set - Available now on Wish+

Wish+ proudly announces the launch of K-Pop merchandise sales channel, starting with exclusive ATEEZ commemorative pure silver foils

As Wish+ is a global platform optimized for the overseas sales of Korean products, the placement of K-pop products is expected to be a growth driver for both K-pop entertainment companies and Wish+”
— Michelle Cho, head of Qoo10’s North America business
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wish+ proudly announces the launch of it's K-Pop merchandise sales channel, starting with exclusive ATEEZ commemorative silver foils, each created with pure silver! Wish+ is set to become the premier platform for K-Pop merchandise globally, leveraging its robust e-commerce network to meet the diverse needs of global K-Pop fans. Qoo10, Asia’s major eCommerce group, will be leveraging its new global platform Wish+ which it created after acquiring wish.com in April.

ATEEZ’s Silver Foil is now available for purchase on Wish+ and the official KQ Entertainment shop. Customers worldwide can purchase in their local currencies and receive direct shipping. The Silver Foils are 99.9% pure silver, weighing 10g, and include photocard-themed tour concepts and packaging featuring Korean imagery. Available products include eight member-specific foils and one group foil, with the group foil set including a folding kit for collecting all members' foil cards. These Silver Foils commemorate ATEEZ's 2024 world tour ‘TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER.’ ATEEZ has recently received a strong response in North America with their 10th mini album 'GOLDEN HOUR: Part 1' entering the Billboard 200 chart for four consecutive weeks.

Michelle Cho, head of Qoo10’s North America business, stated, “As Wish+ is equipped as a global platform optimized for the overseas sales of Korean products, the placement of K-pop products is expected to be a growth driver for both K-pop entertainment companies and Wish+. We hope Wish+ and Qoo10’s overseas platforms will establish themselves as key purchase channels for K-culture worldwide.”

Wish+ aims to enhance its competitiveness as a global sales channel for K-pop and K-culture with this partnership with ATEEZ. Plans include creating a dedicated category, selling various official merchandise and albums, and offering fan meeting tickets and tour products for global fans. Qoo10 plans to leverage Wish+ to target the diverse demands of global K-pop fans.

Original wish.com users will be able to access Wish+ with their current login credentials and will have direct access to the Wish+ ATEEZ sales page from within the Wish Platform starting July 9th.

