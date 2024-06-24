Jim Thomas, Vice President of Sales at Project Genetics, Expands Role to Lead SOS

Jim Thomas, Project Genetics

Jim Thomas, Vice President of Sales at Project Genetics, will lead the company's SOS Offerings.

Our team has a successful track record of ongoing impact in maximizing technology investments for brands worldwide.” — Jim Munoz, CEO

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Genetics, a Certified Global Partner for UKG, is excited to announce the expansion of Jim Thomas’s role as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Thomas will now lead the sales efforts for the company's Solution Operations Services offerings (SOS), marking a significant step forward in the company’s growth strategy.

With a wealth of experience in sales leadership, Mr. Thomas is uniquely positioned to drive the expansion of Project Genetics’ SOS efforts. He is a workforce management guru, consulting companies to identify and implement HCM software. With over 25 years of retail operations and people leadership, Mr. Thomas helps companies improve their team performance and engagement at every level.

“Jim’s expanded role comes at a pivotal time for Project Genetics as we continue to enhance our SOS offerings,” said Jim Munoz, Chief Executive Officer for Project Genetics Holding Company. “Jim Thomas’s leadership and sales acumen will be invaluable in helping us achieve our strategic objectives.”

Project Genetics is a proven leader in workforce management and project delivery services. “Our team has a successful track record of ongoing impact in maximizing technology investments for brands worldwide,” Munoz added. “Jim’s strategic vision and expertise will be instrumental in propelling the company’s growth in this area.”

As a Certified Global Partner for UKG , Project Genetics is committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive business success. With Mr. Thomas leading the SOS sales effort, the company is poised to strengthen its position as a leader in managed services.

For more information about Project Genetics and its SOS offerings, please visit www.projectgenetics.com.

About Project Genetics

Project Genetics is a Certified Global Partner for UKG, providing innovative SOS solutions to businesses worldwide. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on delivering value to its clients, Project Genetics is at the forefront of the managed services industry.

Press Contact:

Laney Flanagan, Project Genetics, marketing@projectgenetics.com

Note to editors: Jim Thomas is available for interviews and comments. Photographs and additional information can be provided upon request.