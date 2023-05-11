Project Genetics Expands Globally and Establishes New Holding Company

Jim Munoz, CEO of Project Genetics Holding Company

Project Genetics today announced a major expansion into Merger & Acquisitions and established Project Genetics Holding Company, with Jim Munoz as CEO of PGHC.

"Our focus is on building strong partnerships, expanding our portfolio, and delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers worldwide.” — Jim Munoz, CEO of PGHC

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Genetics, a leading Workforce Management Technologies company, today announced a major expansion into Merger & Acquisitions (M&A), along with other strategic partnerships as its global presence continues to grow. In supporting this expansion, Project Genetics has established Project Genetics Holding Company (PGHC), which will serve as the parent company of all Project Genetics’ subsidiaries, both current and future.

"We are thrilled to announce our global expansion and the establishment of Project Genetics Holding Company," said Jim Munoz, CEO of PGHC and Founder of The WFM Experience powered by Project Genetics. "This strategic move allows us to leverage our existing capabilities and explore new opportunities that will enable us to better serve our customers and create value for our shareholders."

As part of the expansion, the board has appointed Jim Munoz as the CEO of PGHC. Jim has over 30 years of experience in Workforce Management and is a recognized leader in operations, business development, and strategic planning. He has worked extensively with some of the most recognized organizations and brands around the world.

Jana Axline will continue to oversee Project Genetics’ US, Australia, and Europe subsidiaries as Global President. Jana has a proven track record of delivering successful projects in a variety of industries, including Health Insurance, Healthcare, Investing, Mining, Retail, and Supply Chain Management.

"This is an exciting time for Project Genetics as we embark on this new phase of global growth," added Munoz. "Our focus is on building strong partnerships, expanding our portfolio, and delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers worldwide."

For more information, please contact Laney Flanagan at support@projectgenetics.com, or visit the Project Genetics website at www.projectgenetics.com.

[End of Press Release]