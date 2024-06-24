Four Tampa Attorneys Named as 2024 Florida Super Lawyers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Swope, Rodante P.A. is proud to announce that four of its distinguished attorneys have been named to the 2024 list of "Florida Super Lawyers" and "Florida Rising Stars" by Super Lawyers magazine.
This prestigious recognition is awarded to lawyers who have exhibited excellence in their practice areas and have garnered the respect of their peers and the legal community.
The attorneys honored as “Super Lawyers” are Managing Partner Dale Swope and Attorney Sean Shaw. The attorneys included in the "Rising Stars" listing include Partners Brent Steinberg and Daniel Greene.
Swope, Rodante P.A. has a long-standing tradition of legal excellence and a commitment to serving the community. The inclusion of these four attorneys in the 2024 Florida Super Lawyers list underscores the firm's dedication to providing exceptional legal representation and achieving outstanding results for their clients.
Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters rating service, selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with independent research, and each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. The rigorous selection process ensures that only the top 5% of attorneys in each state are honored.
About Swope, Rodante P.A. Founded in 1979, Swope, Rodante P.A. is a civil trial litigation firm specializing in insurance bad faith and catastrophic injury cases. With a focus on complex litigation, the firm serves clients across Tampa and throughout Florida. Learn more at SwopeRodante.com.
