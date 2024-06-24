Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Growth to Accelerate in Forecast Period (2024-2034), DelveInsight Analyzes

Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market

The Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency market size was valued approximately USD 2,668 million in 2022 to grow with a rapid CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

NEVADA, LA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

DelveInsight’s “Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Report:

The Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency market size was valued approximately USD 2,668 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2022, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of LSCD in the 7MM was 239,153. These cases are projected to increase at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the study period from 2020 to 2034.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, there were approximately 102,054 diagnosed prevalent cases of LSCD in the US in 2022. These cases are anticipated to experience substantial growth at a CAGR during the forecast period from 2023 to 2034.

In 2022, there were 65,314 cases of LSCD diagnosed in males and 36,739 in females in the United States. These figures suggest that Limbal stem cell deficiency affects more males than females in the country.

In 2022, the EU4 countries and the UK collectively represented 99,949 diagnosed prevalent cases of LSCD, comprising 42% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of LSCD with 25,630 cases in 2022, followed by France with 20,777 cases and the UK with 20,556 cases. Spain had the lowest number of cases with 14,316 in 2022.

In 2022, Japan recorded 37,725 diagnosed cases of LSCD. These numbers are projected to rise during the forecast period from 2023 to 2034.

The existing pipeline for LSCD is limited, with only a small number of drugs, including KPI-012 from Kala Pharmaceuticals, under development.

Key Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Companies: Kala Pharmaceuticals, CLIPS BnC Co., Ltd, RHEACELL GmbH, Holostem Terapie Avanzate, and others

Key Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Therapies: KPI-012, LSCD101, LSC2, Implant of Holoclar, and others

The Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency epidemiology based on gender analyzed that out of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of LSCD in 7MM, about 66% were male

The Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency market dynamics.

Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Overview

Limbal Stem Cell Deficiency (LSCD) is a condition characterized by the loss or dysfunction of limbal stem cells, which are responsible for regenerating the corneal epithelium, the outermost layer of the cornea. The cornea is the transparent, dome-shaped surface covering the front of the eye, and its epithelium plays a crucial role in maintaining its clarity and integrity.

Get a Free sample for the Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/limbal-stem-cells-deficiency-lsd-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency

Prevalent Cases of Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency epidemiology trends @ Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Epidemiology Forecast

Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Therapies and Key Companies

KPI-012: Kala Pharmaceuticals

LSCD101: CLIPS BnC Co., Ltd

LSC2: RHEACELL GmbH

Implant of Holoclar: Holostem Terapie Avanzate

Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Strengths

Growth in research and developmental activities about this indication can give good returns in the future.

Early referral to specialized LSCD treatment centers, especially for moderate/severe cases

Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Opportunities

A multidisciplinary approach is necessary for the preparation of stem cell transplantation

Consensus guidelines for the diagnosis and management of LSCD established by the Cornea Society’s Limbal Stem Cell Working Group will help improve and bring consistency to the diagnosis and management of the disease.

Scope of the Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Companies: Kala Pharmaceuticals, CLIPS BnC Co., Ltd, RHEACELL GmbH, Holostem Terapie Avanzate, and others

Key Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Therapies: KPI-012, LSCD101, LSC2, Implant of Holoclar, and others

Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Therapeutic Assessment: Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency current marketed and Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency emerging therapies

Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Dynamics: Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency market drivers and Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency

3. SWOT analysis of Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency

4. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Overview at a Glance

6. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Disease Background and Overview

7. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency

9. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Unmet Needs

11. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Emerging Therapies

12. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Drivers

16. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Market Barriers

17. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Appendix

18. Limbal Stem Cells Deficiency Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.