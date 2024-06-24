Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market to Show Remarkable Growth Trends from 2024 to 2034, DelveInsight Reports

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market

DelveInsight’s Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Report:

The Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In Febuary 2024, Proniras, a clinical-stage biotechnology firm, has recently concluded a successful Series B funding round totaling $4.65 million. This financing will facilitate the Phase I clinical trial of PRN-001-01 (tezampanel), a novel treatment for opiate withdrawal. Tezampanel, the company's flagship program, is engineered to modulate glutaminergic signaling, focusing on aiding recovery from opioid addiction. Its mechanism targets the reduction of excessive brain activity within circuits linked to drug withdrawal, addiction, and mental health disorders, all while avoiding direct interaction with the opioid system.

DelveInsight’s analysis indicates that in 2022, there were approximately 9,264,786 cases of opioid misuse in the US. It is projected that these numbers will decrease significantly at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period from 2023 to 2034.

In 2022, within EU4 countries and the UK, the UK reported the highest number of cases of long-term opioid usage at 339,351, while Spain recorded the lowest with 61,871 cases. It is anticipated that these cases will decrease across EU4 and the UK.

The number of cases of Opioid Withdrawal Symptoms in Japan was reported to be 160,278 in 2022, with projections indicating a decrease to 135,570 cases by 2034.

DelveInsight forecasts that the number of cases of opioid misuse in EU4 and the UK will decline from 1,422,332 cases in 2022 to approximately 1,051,533 cases by 2034. The projected decrease is expected to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2034.

Key Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Companies: DemeRx IB, Inc./atai Life Sciences, MediciNova, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., USWM, LLC (dba US WorldMeds, Thomas Jefferson University, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, and others

Key Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Therapies: DMX-1002 (Ibogaine HCl), MN-166, BXCL501, Standard of Care with Lofexidine, Buprenorphine Injection, Dexmedetomidine, and others

The Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome market dynamics.

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Overview

Opioid withdrawal syndrome refers to a set of symptoms that occur when a person who is dependent on opioids suddenly stops or significantly reduces their opioid use. Opioids are a class of drugs that include prescription painkillers like oxycodone and hydrocodone, as well as illicit drugs like heroin.

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome

Prevalent Cases of Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies

DMX-1002 (Ibogaine HCl): DemeRx IB, Inc./atai Life Sciences

MN-166: MediciNova

BXCL501: BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Standard of Care with Lofexidine: USWM, LLC (dba US WorldMeds

Buprenorphine Injection: Thomas Jefferson University

Dexmedetomidine: BioXcel Therapeutics Inc

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Strengths

Globally, there is a growing recognition of the opioid crisis, which has raised awareness about opioid withdrawal syndrome and the need for effective treatments.

Pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development aimed at creating more effective and safer treatments for opioid withdrawal, including medications and behavioral therapies.

Government initiatives and regulations prioritize opioid withdrawal management, fostering market growth.

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Opportunities

The shift towards precision medicine offers possibilities for developing targeted treatments, allowing for more effective and personalized interventions in OWS management.

The high prevalence of opioid addiction creates a significant market demand for withdrawal syndrome treatments, providing opportunities for companies operating in this space.

The current and emerging market is dominated by buprenorphine-based products, hence introduction of a therapy with a novel mechanism can lead to significant market growth.

Scope of the Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome current marketed and Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome emerging therapies

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Dynamics: Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome market drivers and Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

