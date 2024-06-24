Child Development Expert Melinda Fornero Launches 'Mama Watch Me Dance' YouTube Channel with Signature Dance Classes

Child development expert and dance teacher Melinda Fornero offers signature “mommy and me” style dance classes, tailored for children ages 2 to 5

6-week Virtual Family Dance Challenge Starts July 1st

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned child development expert and dance teacher Melinda Fornero, founder and CEO of Music N’ Motion, announces the launch of her new YouTube channel, “Mama Watch Me Dance.” The channel features Fornero’s signature “mommy and me” style dance classes, tailored for children ages 2 to 5. This venture highlights the importance of dance in early childhood development and provides a unique opportunity for mothers to engage in fun and educational activities with their young children.

Fornero says, “I’m dedicated to making dance accessible and enjoyable for young children while emphasizing its crucial role in their overall development. Through ‘Mama Watch Me Dance,’ we are creating a supportive community where parents can connect and share their experiences as their children learn and grow through dance.”

Through her dynamic programs, Fornero has witnessed children's transformative journey as they develop musicality, rhythm, choreography skills, teamwork, confidence, and self-esteem. Her approach emphasizes fun, creativity, and the flourishing of children's imaginations.

Now, families and teachers worldwide can access her popular dance classes, fostering a positive message and inspiring children to embrace dance as a form of self-expression.

The YouTube channel initially offers four free 30-minute dance classes, with moves also broken into shorter segments.

Starting on July 1st, families can start a 6-week Family Dance Challenge on the YouTube channel. Participants will learn a 3-minute dance routine to the “Mama Watch Me Dance” song, written and composed by Melinda’s husband, Dan Fornero, a Los Angeles-based musician and partner for Music N’ Motion.

The launch of the YouTube channel is part of a broader campaign to raise awareness about the benefits of dance in early childhood education.

The channel and its content are designed to foster a sense of community among viewers, encouraging them to engage by watching videos and participating in discussions. This initiative promotes the importance of dance in early childhood development and supports its integration into kindergarten curricula.

With over two decades of experience, Fornero has dedicated her career to creating a playful and engaging dance curriculum for 2 - 5-year-olds at home and in classrooms. Her unwavering goal is to allow moms and teachers to witness their children's musical and dance development firsthand.

Fornero's journey in dance began at age 14, and despite starting later in life, she pursued her passion with unwavering determination. Her background includes the launch of Music' N Motion and the development of a preschool dance curriculum aligned with California Physical Education Standards and the Santa Monica Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) curriculum.

Schools that have run Fornero’s dance programs and after school enrichment programs include Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD); Redondo Beach Unified School District (RBUSD); Torrance Unified School District (TUSD) and LePort Montessori’s in Orange County.

There are also several private preschools that have hosted Fornero’s programs—from South Gate to Long Beach and throughout the South Bay, including Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro and Rancho Palos Verdes.

For more information about the “Mama Watch Me Dance” YouTube channel and to join the 6-week Virtual Family Dance Challenge, please visit www.mamawatchmedance.com.

About Melinda Fornero

Melinda Fornero is a child development expert with a passion for integrating dance into early childhood education. With 20+ years of experience in the field, she has developed innovative dance programs that promote physical, emotional, and cognitive development in young children. Melinda’s mission is to inspire a love for dance in children and support parents and educators in fostering a holistic approach to early childhood education. Her mission is to provide a supportive environment where children can thrive and develop essential skills through the joy of dance. For more information, visit www.melindafornero.com.

1st and 2nd Position Arms - "Mama Watch Me Dance" with Melinda Fornero