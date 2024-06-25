City of Los Banos, CA Advances Asset Management with OpenGov

The new system will enable the City to transition from reactive to proactive maintenance, enhancing the longevity and performance of critical infrastructure.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Los Banos, CA, dealing with manual processes and a lack of data for capital planning, recognized the need to modernize its asset management approach for all its utility assets including water distribution, wastewater collection, water treatment, and wastewater treatment. The City chose to expand its partnership with OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for our nation's local governments.Situated in the heart of California's Central Valley, Los Banos faced challenges in asset management, particularly in maintaining up-to-date records and facilitating interdepartmental collaboration. The City was in need of a solution that could not only enhance efficiency but also foster better planning and risk management. OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management appealed to City leaders for its comprehensive GIS integration, mobile capabilities, and its proven track record in improving preventive maintenance and capital planning.With the implementation of OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management, Los Banos can anticipate improvements in how it manages and tracks its public assets. The new system will enable the City to transition from reactive to proactive maintenance, enhancing the longevity and performance of critical infrastructure. Additionally, the platform's advanced reporting functions are expected to vastly improve decision-making processes, allowing City officials to allocate resources more effectively and reduce operational risks, ultimately benefiting the entire community through enhanced service delivery and infrastructure reliability.Los Banos joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.