OC San Clears the Pipeline for Better Procurement with OpenGov

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After finding its existing software no longer met organizational needs and lacked key contract management capabilities, Orange County Sanitation District (OC San) leadership began their search for a better way to manage its procurement process. They selected OpenGov, the leader in cloud-based AI software built to streamline local government operations.OC San, which provides wastewater collection, treatment, and recycling services to approximately 2.6 million people, experienced challenges attracting competitive vendor participation. As part of its search, staff prioritized solutions that could simplify vendor interactions, speed up bid development, and centralize procurement activities. OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management rose to the top for its automated templates, intuitive vendor interface, and unified platform approach.With the adoption of OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management, District leadership looks forward to transforming how they manage procurement from end-to-end. They anticipate faster RFP development through built-in templates and better competition from vendors thanks to a more transparent, accessible bidding process. Additionally, by bringing the entire workflow into a single platform, staff expect greater efficiency and oversight across all procurement activities.The District joins more than 2,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement, tax and revenue, budgeting and planning, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust in the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

