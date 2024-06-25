PUPPIES ON PARADE IS COMING TO HUNTINGTON BEACH
It's a Pawtriotic Pawty for Pet Lovers!
Unwanted litters are flooding a marketplace that is already saturated, and rescuers are scrambling to help where they can.”HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JOIN GERMAN SHEPHERD RESCUE OF OC FOR “PUPPIES ON PARADE!”
— Maria Dales, Director
A Free Family-Friendly Community Event
In response to the unprecedented number of unwanted puppies surfacing throughout the Southland, German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County will present Puppies on Parade, a special community event designed to raise awareness, promote adoptions, and encourage volunteerism.
Dozens of adorable purebred German Shepherd puppies ranging in age from 10 weeks to 1 year will put their best paws forward as they walk, trot and tumble across the red carpet on Saturday, June 29, from 11:30 AM until 2:00 PM at Centinela Feed and Pet Supply, located at 18582 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 for Puppies On Parade.
The event will feature puppy “reveal” to spotlight each available puppy, with “matchmakers” on hand to assist with placements. A DJ, a bake sale with homemade treats for humans, a Puppy Kissing Booth, a super-sized German Shepherd mascot, complimentary lemonade, in-store samplings, and prize giveaways every half-hour will add to the festivities. Fireworks Safety handouts will be distributed. The family-friendly event is free. Bring a folding chair for comfort.
According to German Shepherd Rescue of OC (GSROC) Director Maria Dales, the pet overpopulation crisis has reached record-breaking levels. “Our organization has been saving German Shepherd dogs in Southern California since 1998 and we have never seen so many unwanted purebred puppies. In the past, it was very rare for a purebred puppy to land in a public shelter, but now we are seeing litter upon litter of purebreds abandoned in shelters, in back yards, and in parking lots. It’s a crisis that every rescue group is currently facing. Unwanted litters are flooding a marketplace that is already saturated, and rescuers are scrambling to help where they can.”
Among the many puppies to parade this Saturday will be Toronto and Quebec, 3-month-old siblings that were surrendered when a breeder could not properly care for them. All puppies have been dewormed, vaccinated, altered and microchipped. The special event will provide guests with information about each adoptable puppy, its background, personality, level of training and more. Foster families will be on hand to discuss each puppy and share the benefits of fostering.
According to Dales, "There are many ways to help, even if you are not ready to adopt a puppy. We are always in need of foster homes, dog walkers, and donated toys, food and treats from our Wish List. Every little bit helps during this difficult time."
Guests will have the opportunity to adopt puppies following a screening process and home visit, or they may simply come out to enjoy the festivities, pose with the mascot, get a smooch from a pooch, and cheer the puppies on. Adoption donations and home visits are required.
German Shepherd Rescue of OC is a 501c3 non-profit organization (EIN 20-3455479) funded entirely by private donations. Currently, the group is housing ninety homeless German Shepherd dogs of all ages, each eagerly awaiting adoption. The rescue receives no municipal or government subsidies. Donations for the dogs’ care are always needed and are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Your gift in any amount allows us to continue to save lives. For more information, visit gsroc.org or follow German Shepherd Rescue of OC on Facebook.
