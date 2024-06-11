German Shepherd Rescue of OC Presents 'Puppies On Parade'
Community Event Will Showcase Shepherd Puppies Needing Homes
Our organization has never seen so many unwanted purebred puppies; litter upon litter of purebreds are being cruelly abandoned in shelters, in back yards, and in parking lots.”HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GERMAN SHEPHERD RESCUE OF ORANGE COUNTY PRESENTS “PUPPIES ON PARADE” COMMUNITY EVENT TO SHOWCASE ORPHAN PUPPIES IN NEED
— Maria Dales, Director
In response to the unprecedented number of unwanted puppies surfacing throughout the Southland, German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County will present Puppies on Parade, a special community event designed to raise awareness, promote adoptions, and encourage volunteerism. Dozens of adorable purebred German Shepherd puppies ranging in age from 10 weeks to 1 year will put their best paws forward as they walk, trot and tumble across the red carpet on Saturday, June 29, from 11:30 AM until 2:00 PM at Centinela Feed and Pet Supply, located at 18582 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 for Puppies On Parade. The event will feature a DJ, a bake sale with homemade treats for humans, a Puppy Kissing Booth, a super-sized German Shepherd mascot, complimentary lemonade, in-store samplings, and prize giveaways every half-hour. Fireworks Safety handouts will be distributed.
According to German Shepherd Rescue of OC (GSROC) Director Maria Dales, the pet overpopulation crisis has reached record-breaking levels. “Our organization has been saving German Shepherd dogs in Southern California since 1998 and we have never seen so many unwanted purebred puppies. In the past, it was very unusual for a purebred puppy to land in a public shelter, but now we are seeing litter upon litter of purebreds abandoned in shelters, in back yards, and in parking lots. It’s a crisis that every rescue group is currently facing. Unwanted litters are flooding a marketplace that is already saturated, and rescuers are scrambling to help where they can.”
The special “reveal” event will provide guests with information about each adoptable puppy, its background, personality, level of training and more. Foster families will be on hand to discuss each puppy and share the benefits of fostering. A Wish List of items needed for the puppies will also be available for those who wish to donate toys, treats and food Guests will have the opportunity to adopt puppies following a screening process and home visit, or they may simply come out to enjoy the festivities, pose with the mascot, get a smooch from a pooch, and cheer the puppies on. Adoption donations and home visits are required.
One recent rescue involved seven five-week-old puppies and their emaciated mother dog that were picked up in Los Angeles. The mother was so thin that she had no milk to give her babies, yet she didn’t abandon them. When the wayward family arrived at the local animal shelter, there was no kennel space to house them because the facility was already over capacity. Desperate shelter volunteers reached out to GSROC to help. These, among other available puppies, will be showcased at Puppies on Parade.
German Shepherd Rescue of OC is a 501c3 non-profit organization (EIN 20-3455479) funded entirely by private donations. Currently, the group is housing ninety homeless German Shepherd dogs of all ages, each eagerly awaiting adoption. The rescue receives no municipal or government subsidies. Donations are always needed and are tax-deductible as allowed by law. For more information, visit gsroc.org or follow German Shepherd Rescue of OC on Facebook.
Contact: Maria Dales
Email: mdalescomm@aol.com
Phone: 714-504-3443
Website: gsroc.org
Insta: @gsrocdogs
EIN: 20-3455479
