Bear spray training and giveaway offered to Idaho residents in the Wood River Valley

Each free event will begin at 6:00 p.m. and last approximately 1.5 hours, pre-registration is required by calling the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359. Up to 40 bear spray canisters will be given away at each event.

Dates of the free community trainings are:

Sawtooth National Recreation Area Headquarters: July 11

Ketchum, Warm Springs Preserve: July 25

Hailey, Community Campus: August 8

Time: Each event starts at 6:00 p.m. and lasts approximately 1.5 hours.

Registration: Pre-registration is required by calling the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

Giveaway: Each event will distribute up to 40 free bear spray canisters to eligible participants. Only one cannister of bear spray will be given to each household.

Please bring your own lawn chair to the SNRA and Ketchum events.

The presentations are appropriate for all ages, and everyone is welcome to attend. Each community training will allow up to 40 Idaho residents over the age of 18, who pre-register, to be given a free cannister of bear spray at the conclusion of the training.

The bear spray canisters are generously provided by the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation. Additionally, registered attendees at each training will have the chance to win a bear-resistant Cordova Cooler, also provided by the Foundation.

To pre-register and for more information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.