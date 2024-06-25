Rockingham County, VA Transforms Public Asset Management with OpenGov

This system will allow the County to move towards preventative maintenance and proactive work management, improving the longevity of its infrastructure.

VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rockingham County, VA, faced challenges with a paper-based system that lacked integration with GIS, leading to inefficiencies in service level agreements and budget preparation. To enhance its operational efficiency and data management in Water Distribution & Treatment, Wastewater Collection, and Facilities, the County turned to OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for our nation's local governments.Located in the Shenandoah Valley, Rockingham County struggled with delays in preventive maintenance planning and the absence of effective asset tracking. Seeking to overcome these hurdles, county leaders needed a solution that could support mobile operations and integrate seamlessly with existing GIS technology. OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as the best choice due to its robust functionality, which includes advanced GIS integration, capital planning tools, and a paperless workflow.With the implementation of OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management, Rockingham County can anticipate a significant transformation in the management of its public assets. This system will allow the County to move towards preventative maintenance and proactive work management, thereby improving the longevity and reliability of its infrastructure. Furthermore, the introduction of an intuitive mobile application will empower field crews, streamline operations, and enhance the overall efficiency of county services, ultimately providing better value to the community.Rockingham County joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.