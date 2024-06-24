Second HVAC Business Sold in Illinois

Business Modification Group logo Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange, owner of Business Modification Group, is thrilled to announce another successful heating and air business sale, marking the second HVAC company sold in Illinois within the same week. This time, the sale occurred in the northwest section of Chicago, highlighting the firm's expanding reach and commitment to facilitating strategic business transitions.

The most recent sale involved a company with over 1000 maintenance agreements, making it an established cornerstone in the regional market. The sellers' dedication to building a robust and efficient operation attracted significant interest from buyers. Their minimal involvement in day-to-day operations further enhanced the company's appeal, resulting in a highly competitive transaction.

"I was impressed from day one with the sellers," commented Patrick Lange. "Their commitment to operational excellence maximized the company's value. “It has been a privilege to assist them in navigating this important transition and helping them move onto new opportunities.”

