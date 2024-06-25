Northeast Health Services is Proud to Announce the Opening of a New Mental Health Clinic in Marlborough
Northeast Health Service opens Marlborough clinic, enhancing access to high-quality mental treatment with state-of-the-art facilities and skilled professionals.
We're so proud to serve the Marlborough community with our new clinic! Our team is dedicated to making quality mental health care accessible, and this clinic reflects that commitment.”MARLBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northeast Health Services is thrilled to announce the grand opening of a new clinic in Marlborough, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing commitment to enhancing community health services. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with the latest technology and staffed by highly trained professionals prepared to deliver a broad range of mental health services to individuals of all ages.
— Stephanie Sullivan, Clinic Director
This clinic is an integral part of Northeast Health Services' broader strategy to provide accessible, affordable, and high-quality health care, ensuring that every member of the Marlborough community receives the support and treatment needed. This clinic marks the ongoing journey towards improving mental well-being and fostering a healthier future for all.
Northeast Health Services is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and accessibility, personalized care is provided to address the physical and emotional well-being of every client. The dedicated team of mental health professionals is driven by a shared mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives touched, ensuring a healthier, brighter future for all.
To learn more about Northeast Health Services and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, Spravato treatment, and psychological testing and evaluation, visit https://nehs.transformationsnetwork.com/. To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit a patient, call (508) 663-3859. Northeast Health Services and its new Marlborough clinic are committed to providing mental health solutions that meet the diverse needs of the community.
About Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care Network
Northeast Health Services is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Northeast Health Services team can accept more insurance plans and have access to treatment services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that care teams need to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, the family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the work being done to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.
