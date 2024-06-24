Thailand aims for 7.5 billion THB from foreign film productions

VIETNAM, June 24 -

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry aims to generate 7.5 billion THB (over US$200 million) this year from foreign film productions, a 10% increase compared to last year’s.

Thai Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanich on June 23 said the ministry is confident that the target will be achieved, especially with the filming of White Lotus Season 3, a hit HBO series being shot in Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui.

According to the official, the Thai government believes that foreign film production will not only generate revenue and jobs and boost the local economy, but also help attract tourists who want to visit filming locations.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the foreign film production industry in Thailand has seen steadily growth. In 2022, this country earned about 6.39 billion THB (US$172 million) from 348 film productions. The earnings rose about 5.3% to 6.75 billion THB last year as Thailand hosted 466 film productions from 40 countries.

In the first five months of this year, 214 foreign films were shot in Thailand, generating up to 3.53 billion THB and creating jobs for nearly 14,000 Thais, Sermsak said.

Previously, the Thai Government offered incentives, including 20% cash rebate and personal income tax waiver for foreign actors and actresses, to lure international film crews to the country. - VNA/VNS