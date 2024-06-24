Seasonal Launch Of Healthy Beaches Online Program

CANADA, June 24 - Released on June 24, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan's Healthy Beaches water quality monitoring program is ready for another Saskatchewan summer.

The Healthy Beaches program monitors and reports on the water quality at select recreational beaches across Saskatchewan. Providing accurate and current water quality information helps to protect the health of beachgoers, providing safe and enjoyable experiences.

"Our lakes and beaches are a treasured part of Saskatchewan summers," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "The Healthy Beaches program provides residents and visitors with important information to ensure safe and enjoyable lakeside experiences for everyone."

Water samples are collected bi-weekly and analyzed from June through September at several Saskatchewan public beaches including Regina Beach, Echo Lake and Candle Lake. Sampling is conducted in order to determine whether water quality meets the Canadian Recreational Water Guidelines.

Water quality results will be available on the Healthy Beaches interactive online map, informing the public of the current water quality status. Advisories will be issued if water quality falls below acceptable safety standards.

"Maintaining high water quality at our recreational beaches is crucial for public health," Saskatchewan's Deputy Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Julie Kryzanowski said. "This program allows us to respond quickly to potential risks and keep the community informed."

Residents and visitors are encouraged to check the Healthy Beaches webpage as part of their pre-trip preparations and should adhere to beach advisories and report any concerns to a Public Health Inspection office.

For more information about the Healthy Beaches program, including water quality reports and safety tips, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/healthy-beaches.

More information on beach advisories may be obtained from Saskatchewan Health Authority Environmental Public Health Inspection offices. A listing of local offices may be found at: http://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/health/public-health/public-health-inspectors.

