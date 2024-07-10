Schneider Downs Announces Schneider Downs Capital - Value Advisors for the Middle Market
Schneider Downs & Co. introduces Schneider Downs Capital LLC (SD Capital), a new subsidiary of value advisors specializing in middle market transactions.
Through our daily interactions with mid-market companies across all industries, we’ve recognized the need for assistance in selling companies and the enhancement of value earlier in the process.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schneider Downs & Co. introduces a new subsidiary: Schneider Downs Capital LLC (SD Capital), a focused team of value advisors specializing in middle market transactions.
The new entity, SD Capital, will guide owners in maximizing business value from early-stage planning through final transaction. It merges middle-market M&A investment banking services from Schneider Downs Corporate Finance, LP with strategic value advisory services aimed at enhancing pre-transaction value, evaluating downstream sale options, and implementing a top-tier transaction process.
The powerful combination of top-tier transaction M&A execution capabilities and a proven team of value creation advisors provides business owners multiple pathways for downstream sale and monetization. The team brings deep industry expertise and transaction experience in information technology, government contracting and defense, energy and utility services, manufacturing and industrial services and consumer-related businesses.
“Through our daily interactions with mid-market companies across all industries, we’ve recognized the need for both assistance in selling companies and the creation and enhancement of value earlier in the process. SD Capital has a talented roster of experienced advisors who can provide strategic and practical guidance to help clients navigate the entire process in a manner aligned with their personal and professional goals,” explained Chris McElroy, Co-CEO, Schneider Downs.
SD Capital will be led by Managing Partners Peter J. Lieberman and Thomas L. Springer.
Mr. Lieberman joined Schneider Downs in 2006 and has served as CEO of Schneider Downs Corporate Finance since 2018 where he led both Schneider Downs’ M&A investment banking and real estate investment businesses. Over a 27-year investment banking career, Mr. Lieberman has been a trusted advisor to a broad group of owners and executives executing strategic transactions and investments.
Mr. Springer, a former Springer Lawson & Associates co-founder, joined Schneider Downs by strategic acquisition in May 2023. He has over 20 years of experience in strategic planning, advising, and maximizing enterprise value for middle-market clients, and specializes in technology and government contracting and is skilled as an operator preparing for liquidity events and ownership transfers.
Imran Mohiuddin and Stuart Lawson will join SD Capital as Managing Directors, with additional employees based in our Metropolitan Washington, Columbus and Pittsburgh offices.
Combining over 100 years of collective experience executing more than 100+ transactions, SD Capital’s team provides a full suite of services to assist mid-market companies as they explore opportunities for either growth or sale. This includes a best-in-class process and various sell-side options, such as control sales, recapitalizations, buy-outs, carve-outs, and ESOPs.
Additionally, SD Capital offers the distinct advantage of leveraging the comprehensive service offerings of Schneider Downs, a premier independent consulting firm in the nation, which include estate, wealth management, tax, audit and consulting expertise.
Schneider Downs Corporate Finance, LP will continue to operate Schneider Downs Real Estate Capital Markets, which arranges equity investments in commercial real estate development and acquisition transactions. Mr. Lieberman will continue to serve as CEO of Schneider Downs Corporate Finance.
About Schneider Downs & Co., Inc.
Schneider Downs is a Top 60 independent Certified Public Accounting (CPA) firm providing accounting, tax, audit, and consulting services to public and private companies, not-for-profit organizations and global companies. The firm also offers risk advisory, wealth management, personal financial services and retirement plan solutions.
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with offices in Columbus, Ohio and Metropolitan Washington, Schneider Downs serves clients in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, New York, Maryland and around the world.
Schneider Downs Corporate Finance, LP is a registered broker/dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC.
