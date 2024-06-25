Payson, AZ, Modernizes Procurement Process with OpenGov to Elevate Efficiency and Expand Vendor Engagement

The software is expected to reduce the time required to develop RFPs by over 90%, while also fostering a more competitive bidding environment.

ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 -- Faced with a manual and laborious solicitation process, the Town of Payson, AZ, was compelled to seek a more streamlined and effective procurement solution. After extensive evaluation, Payson chose OpenGov, the leader in procurement software for our nation's local governments.Payson, a rapidly growing town, experienced challenges due to the time-consuming nature of its former procurement system, which sometimes led to re-bids and excessive labor expenditures. The adoption of OpenGov Procurement was driven by its advanced features that promised to optimize the solicitation process, including automated document handling and improved vendor management. This platform was particularly appealing because of its potential to increase bid volumes and enhance vendor responses, which is crucial for the town's development initiatives.With the implementation of OpenGov Procurement, Payson can anticipate a transformation in its procurement operations. The software's sophisticated features are expected to reduce the time required to develop RFPs by over 90%, while also fostering a more competitive bidding environment. Moreover, the streamlined process will allow the Town to better manage its resources, ultimately leading to significant savings and a higher quality of municipal services. This strategic move marks a significant step towards achieving Payson's goal of becoming a more efficient and responsive local government.Payson joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.