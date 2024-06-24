Stoneyard Inc. Provides Thin Stone Installation Education to Shawsheen Tech Students

David Croteau with Shawsheen Tech masonry students and instructors. David Croteau leads hands-on stone installation demonstration at Shawsheen Tech.

Stoneyard provides thin stone veneer installation education for masonry students at Shawsheen Valley Technical High School in Billerica, MA.

Great students, great teachers, great school. Stoneyard is looking forward to working with Shawsheen Tech again in the future.” — David Croteau, Co-Founder at Stoneyard, Inc