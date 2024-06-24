Stoneyard Inc. Provides Thin Stone Installation Education to Shawsheen Tech Students
Stoneyard provides thin stone veneer installation education for masonry students at Shawsheen Valley Technical High School in Billerica, MA.
Great students, great teachers, great school. Stoneyard is looking forward to working with Shawsheen Tech again in the future.”LITTLETON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stoneyard founder David Croteau was thrilled to be invited to teach a thin stone veneer installation course to masonry students at Shawsheen Valley Technical High School in Billerica, MA. The class was held on Tuesday, June 18th as part of the program’s end of the year activities.
David taught the sophomore masonry class the fundamentals of installing Stoneyard Natural Thin Stone Veneer. The class was able to work hands-on with the stone and assist with the process from keying and pointing the stone to cleaning the stone.
The Masonry and Tile Setting program at Shawsheen Valley Technical High School provides students with a history of the trade as well as exposure to a wide array of skills utilizing a variety of materials. The students even have opportunities to compete in statewide and national competitions. This year, one of the program’s junior class students is representing Massachusetts at the SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta, Georgia.
"Great students, great teachers, great school. Stoneyard is looking forward to working with Shawsheen Tech again in the future.”
David Croteau, Co-Founder at Stoneyard, Inc.
Stoneyard plans to continue offering thin stone veneer installation education to high school students. They also offer webinars and in-person classes for current masons and landscapers, dealers, architects, and DIY enthusiasts. For more information on educational opportunities, visit stoneyard.com/classes.
