Eva Carlston Academy Welcomes Ally Jackson as New Director of Admissions

Ally Jackson, the new Director of Admissions at the Eva Carlston Academy

Eva Carlston Academy names Ally Jackson as Director of Admissions, bringing over a decade of experience to guide families through challenging decisions.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eva Carlston Academy is excited to announce the appointment of Ally Jackson as the new Director of Admissions. Ally brings over a decade of experience in admissions and outreach roles within prominent residential treatment and wilderness therapy programs. Her extensive background and personal journey through treatment as an adolescent uniquely qualify her to guide families through the challenging decisions they face.

Ally holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Utah Valley University and has dedicated four years as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for abused and neglected children. Her professional and personal experiences have equipped her with an extraordinary amount of warmth and compassion, making her an invaluable asset to Eva Carlston Academy.

"I am honored by the trust parents place in me as I help them navigate what is often the most difficult decision to make for their child. It's a privilege to be a part of that initial process, from crisis to instilling hope and healing," Ally shared. Her empathetic approach and passion for supporting families have consistently helped them feel supported every step of the way.

Eva Carlston Academy is known for its innovative and supportive environment, offering a milieu-based treatment approach combined with lifestyle therapy. The academy's commitment to providing a safe, secure, and homelike atmosphere aligns perfectly with Ally's dedication to helping students and their families find hope and healing. Outside of her professional role, Ally enjoys practicing yoga and spending time with her family, friends, and her beloved dog, Sadie. She also proudly holds the title of "Favorite Aunt" to her four nieces.

Eva Carlston Academy reviews their confidence that Ally Jackson's expertise and compassionate nature will significantly enhance the admissions process, ensuring that every family feels understood and supported during their journey.

About Eva Carlston Academy

Eva Carlston Academy is a female-owned and operated facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, dedicated to providing girls aged 12-18 with a second chance in life. The academy's urban-living spaces are designed to be safe, secure, and supportive, encouraging community involvement and volunteer work. With a comprehensive therapeutic and academic program, Eva Carlston Academy is committed to helping students heal and thrive.

