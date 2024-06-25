Rock-and-Roll Adventure Unfolds in Rebecca Hendricks’s Latest Novel 'Hard Dog’s Night'
The new book in the bestselling “Hound Dogged” series, releasing August 6th, captures the 1950s rock music scene in a gripping coming-of-age story.
I aim to provide readers with a deeper understanding of the 1950s, a time when music played a pivotal role in shaping society, as well as a deeper understanding of themselves.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebecca Hendricks, an author renowned for her vivid portrayal of the 1950s, is set to release her latest novel, "Hard Dog’s Night," on August 6th. This captivating addition to the five-time Amazon bestselling “Hound Dogged” series transports readers back to a tumultuous era. Against the backdrop of rock-and-roll—once deemed “the devil’s music”—Hendricks explores dynamic cultural shifts and the transformative power of music. "Hard Dog’s Night" promises to captivate fans of historical fiction, coming-of-age stories, and those fascinated by the 1950s music scene.
"Hard Dog’s Night" continues the journey of the Hound Dogs band as they search for a new drummer and prepare to compete against rival band The Dice. Controversy ignites as tradition and rebellion face-off in the turbulent setting of America in the 1950s.
Hendricks’ expertise as a researcher, often inspired by her real-life urban explorations, allows her to craft an authentic, immersive experience for readers. She is known for transporting fans to a time when music was a force for change and personal discovery. Her writing explores themes of rebellion, identity, and the enduring impact of music on the human spirit.
“Through the eyes of my characters, we experience the fears and hopes of a generation caught in cultural upheaval,” says Rebecca Hendricks. “I aim to provide readers with a deeper understanding of the 1950s, a time when music played a pivotal role in shaping society, as well as a deeper understanding of themselves.”
Hendricks’ first book, "Hound Dogged," received critical acclaim for its rich narrative and historical accuracy. It is an Amazon bestseller in five categories, which highlights the appeal it has for fans of many different genres. “Hard Dog’s Night” promises to build on this foundation, offering readers an even deeper look into the era’s complexities.
Advanced reading copies of “Hard Dog’s Night” are available on NetGalley. The book is available for pre-order on Amazon.
ISBN Paperback: 979-8-89109-896-1
Paperback price: $19.99
ISBN eBook: 979-8-89109-897-8
eBook Price: $2.99
About the Author
Rebecca Hendricks is a writer, researcher, and explorer with a penchant for 1950s pop culture and the societal impact of rock and roll. Her acclaimed “Hound Dogged” series, which includes “Hound Dogged” and “Hard Dog’s Night,” transports readers to the tumultuous 1950s, capturing the essence of a coming-of-age historical fiction against a backdrop of societal upheaval and musical revolution. Though Rebecca has built a career as an accountant and judicial assistant, her true passion lies in writing. From a young age, she was captivated by the power of storytelling, often found crafting tales on her father's antique typewriter. A Colorado native, she lives with her husband and their two fur-babies. In her spare time, she enjoys camping adventures with her family and restoring old dolls, giving them new life with her creative touch. Explore with Rebecca Hendricks on her website.
Desiree Duffy
Black Chateau
