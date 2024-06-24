Genital Warts Market Outlook 2034: Epidemiology Insights, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Genital Warts Market Outlook 2034

Genital Warts companies working in the market are Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Tamir Biotechnology, Novan, Medicis Pharmaceuticals, Aresus Pharma, AbbVie, & others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Genital Warts Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Genital Warts, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Genital Warts market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Genital Warts Market Report:

The Genital Warts market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

On March 17, 2021, Verrica entered into a License Agreement with Torii Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. granting Torii an exclusive license to develop and commercialize Verrica’s product candidates for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum and common warts in Japan, including VP-102.

Key Genital Warts Companies: Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Tamir Biotechnology, Novan Inc., Medicis Pharmaceuticals, Aresus Pharma, AbbVie, and others

Key Genital Warts Therapies: Imiquimod, Veregen (Polyphenon E), VP-102, Ranpirnase (RanTop), and others

The Genital Warts market size in 7MM was nearly USD 860 million in 2023, which is further expected to increase by 2034 at a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the study period (2020–2034).

In 2023, approximately 866k incident cases of Genital Warts (Condyloma Acuminatum) existed in the 7MM. Factors contributing to the rise in incident cases of genital warts in the 7MM includes improved detection and reporting, decreased immunity, and changes in sexual behavior.

When the incident cases of genital warts were segmented based on gender in the 7MM, a higher number of cases was observed in the females as compared to males. In 2023, approximately 459k females were found to be affected by genital warts in the 7MM, and these cases are further projected to change during the study period (2020-2034).

In the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest number of genital warts incident cases, totaling approximately 547k cases in 2023, and these cases are further expected to increase during the study period (2020-2034).

In Japan, incidence of genital warts cases is the highest among people with age 18-29 years of age followed by 30 to 39 years of age and 40 and above years of age. In 2023, there were 15,731 cases among 18-29 years age group, 10,988 cases among 30-39 years age-group and 10,842 cases among 40 and above age group.

Among the currently approved treatments for genital warts, Topical Agents are expected to garner the highest market size by 2034 in the 7MM.

Growth of the genital warts market is expected to be mainly driven by improved diagnostic approaches, an upsurge in the launch of products, and increasing research in pharmaceutical treatment.

Genital Warts Overview

Genital warts, also known as condylomata acuminata, are a sexually transmitted infection caused by specific strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV). These warts typically manifest as small, flesh-colored or gray growths in the genital area. Their size and shape can vary, ranging from small, flat lesions to larger, cauliflower-like bumps.

Genital warts are usually transmitted through sexual contact, including vaginal, anal, or oral sex with an infected partner. They can also be transmitted through non-penetrative sexual activities.

Symptoms of genital warts may include:

- Small, flesh-colored or gray growths in the genital or anal area

- Itching or discomfort in the affected area

- Bleeding during sexual intercourse

In some cases, genital warts may cause no symptoms and may go unnoticed. However, even asymptomatic warts can still transmit the virus to sexual partners.

Treatment options for genital warts focus on removing the warts and alleviating symptoms. These may include topical medications, such as creams or solutions applied directly to the warts, or procedures like cryotherapy (freezing the warts), electrocautery (burning the warts), or surgical removal.

It's important to note that while treatment can remove visible warts, it does not cure the underlying HPV infection. As a result, genital warts can recur even after successful treatment. Additionally, certain strains of HPV that cause genital warts are associated with an increased risk of cervical, anal, and other cancers. Therefore, individuals with genital warts should undergo regular screenings for these cancers as recommended by their healthcare provider.

Preventing genital warts involves practicing safe sex, including the consistent and correct use of condoms, limiting the number of sexual partners, and getting vaccinated against HPV. The HPV vaccine is highly effective at preventing infection with the strains of HPV most commonly associated with genital warts and certain cancers. It is typically recommended for both males and females during adolescence or early adulthood.

Genital Warts Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Genital Warts Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Genital Warts market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Genital Warts

Prevalent Cases of Genital Warts by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Genital Warts

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Genital Warts

Genital Warts Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Genital Warts market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Genital Warts market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Genital Warts Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Genital Warts Therapies

Imiquimod

Veregen (Polyphenon E)

VP-102

Ranpirnase (RanTop)

Genital Warts Key Companies

Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Tamir Biotechnology

Novan Inc.

Medicis Pharmaceuticals

Aresus Pharma

AbbVie

Genital Warts Market Outlook

Current treatments for genital warts primarily focus on wart removal, but evidence supporting their long-term effectiveness or ability to reduce recurrence rates is limited. There is a diverse range of therapies available, differing in cost, side effects, dosing schedules, treatment duration, and overall efficacy. DelveInsight's market forecast specifically addresses revenue generated by pharmacological therapies prescribed for genital warts management, excluding revenue from devices, surgical procedures, or prophylactic measures. The market is segmented based on treatment mode: either topical or systemic.

While numerous treatment options exist alongside topical therapies, there is insufficient data demonstrating the superiority of one treatment over another, and direct comparisons are scarce. A well-designed study that directly compares different treatment options would provide valuable insights for clinical decision-making. According to research by Hoy et al. (2009), approximately 40% of individuals opt for patient-applied therapies, with about half of them receiving physician-applied treatments.

In the evolving landscape, companies such as Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Tamir Biotechnology, and Novan Inc. are conducting late-phase clinical trials for topical treatments of genital warts.

Scope of the Genital Warts Market Report:

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Genital Warts Companies: Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Tamir Biotechnology, Novan Inc., Medicis Pharmaceuticals, Aresus Pharma, AbbVie, and others

Key Genital Warts Therapies: Imiquimod, Veregen (Polyphenon E), VP-102, Ranpirnase (RanTop), and others

Genital Warts Therapeutic Assessment: Genital Warts current marketed and Genital Warts emerging therapies

Genital Warts Market Dynamics: Genital Warts market drivers and Genital Warts market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Genital Warts Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Genital Warts Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents:

1. Genital Warts Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Genital Warts

3. SWOT analysis of Genital Warts

4. Genital Warts Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Genital Warts Market Overview at a Glance

6. Genital Warts Disease Background and Overview

7. Genital Warts Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Genital Warts

9. Genital Warts Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Genital Warts Unmet Needs

11. Genital Warts Emerging Therapies

12. Genital Warts Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Genital Warts Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Genital Warts Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Genital Warts Market Drivers

16. Genital Warts Market Barriers

17. Genital Warts Appendix

18. Genital Warts Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.