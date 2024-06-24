FIONA DAVIS SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S PRESIDENTIAL AWARD
Fiona Davis honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fiona Davis, Educational Consultant for the People Development Command section of Victoria Police in Melbourne, Australia, was recently announced as the recipient of the Presidential Award 2024 given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).
Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. This prestigious award celebrates educators who demonstrate excellence in their field, inspire students, and positively impact their communities. Recipients of this esteemed accolade represent the pinnacle of dedication and innovation in education, embodying the values of excellence, leadership, and lifelong learning. Ms. Davis will accept her award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2024. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
Ms. Davis is receiving The Presidential Award for her outstanding commitment to her career as an Educator for over 30 years.
Ms. Davis developed a deep passion for teaching during her decade-long experience as a primary school teacher for children. She dedicated two decades to serving in the Australian Army, focusing on education and training development.
Fiona gained experience teaching soldier promotion courses and serving as an instructor at the prestigious Royal Military College, where Army officers receive training. While an instructional designer at the Army Aviation Training Centre, she met her husband, serving at a nearby unit. Afterward, Ms Davis assumed leadership of the Army's instructional design unit. During her final years in the Army, she held the position of Editor of the Army's doctrine.
In this role, she assisted writers, supervised graphic artists and photographers, and managed the printing process.
Fiona Davis achieved a significant milestone by successfully leading and managing a team of military and civilian educators during a 9-month deployment to East Timor. Their mission was to teach English to soldiers of the East Timorese Army. Fiona joined Victoria Police in 2010 after serving in the Army. She is responsible for analyzing, designing, and developing training programs for police recruits, detectives, crime scene officers, and prosecutors. She has collaborated with the Police Air Wing to create a comprehensive training program for their Aircrewmen.
As part of her job, Fiona conducts continuous improvement audits for detectives, crime scene officers, and prosecutors, conducts student training file audits, provides compliance advice to internal and external stakeholders to People Development Command, and develops educational processes and standardized document templates for all courses at the Police Academy to use. In 2020, Fiona, as a part of a small team, ensured that Victoria Police was re-accredited as a Registered Training Organisation. This re-accreditation was challenging as it was conducted during Melbourne's COVID-19 2020 lockdown. Fiona mainly worked from home during the two years of lockdown and the continuing COVID crisis. Zoom and Microsoft Teams meetings became the COVID-normal way of doing business meetings. In 2022, she returned to the office and appreciated seeing her colleagues again. Fiona has also taken on the role of managing all the exams conducted for police recruits and members requiring promotion. This responsibility involves making, printing, partly marking the exams, and reporting the results. She also assists stakeholders in developing both short and long courses through writing lesson plans and assessments.
Ms. Davis maintains her connection to the Army by being an Army Reserve Officer and currently serves with the Australian Army History Unit as a Museum Manager. She has done this role for the past ten years. She also worked for the Directorate of Operations and Training Area Management by writing a training package for their Range Control Officers Course (these people manage Defence's firing ranges Australia-wide).
During Melbourne's COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Fiona volunteered for active service in the Army and was deployed to Operation COVID ASSIST. This was where the Australian Defence Force assisted the Victorian Government during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Fiona served as the intelligence officer at the task force headquarters for three and a half months.
Ms Davis told TIP Radio that it was a great opportunity and an honour but that it was odd deploying to assist your own state in a time of crisis.
Fiona is dedicated to continuing her education. She holds a Master of Professional Studies in Instructional Design, a Master of Professional Studies in Teaching ESL, a Bachelor of Education, and a diploma in management and project management. In 2017, she completed her studies for two further diplomas: Training Design and Development and Vocational Education and Training.
Ms. Davis has belonged to professional organizations throughout her career and has been recognized globally for her hard work and accomplishments. IAOTP has honoured Fiona in the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication Vol 1 and 2 and for the International Educational Hero Award. Last year, Fiona was named Top Global Impact Educational Consultant of the Year 2023. In 2022, she was named IAOTP's Most Influential Educator of the Year and was featured on the famous Nasdaq billboard in Times Square. She was inducted into the exclusive IAOTP Hall of Fame, received the Educational Consultant of the Decade Award, and was named Humanitarian of the Year. Fiona was also honoured as Top Educational Consultant of the Year and received the Empowered Woman Award. She was recognized as the Top Female Professional of the Year and was named a Lifetime Achievement Awardee. In 2018, she graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was featured in Times Square, NYC, on the famous Reuters building for her IAOTP recognitions for 2019. Fiona also presented a gift of an Army bear to the President of IAOTP at the 2019 gala, honouring her experience in the Army. She will receive her latest prestigious honor as the Presidential Award in Education 2024 recipient at Nashville's magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel at IAOTP's annual award gala in December. Fiona is a member of the Australian Institute of Training and Development and Returned Servicemen's League of Australia. She received the Australian Army Active Service Medal and the Australian Army Long Service Medal. She was named Top VIP Member of Worldwide Branding in 2013 & 2014, selected as Top Female Professional for 2015, and featured in Pro-Files Magazine. She was also selected for the Worldwide Lifetime Achievement Award and featured in a chapter for the Top 101 Industry Expert publication.
Furthermore, in October 2019, Fiona represented Victoria in her age group at the Australian Women's Masters Hockey Championship, where her team earned the silver medal. She was also the runner-up for her hockey club's Most Valuable Player award. In 2021, Fiona received her club's Most Valuable Player award. She has been playing summer masters hockey to maintain her fitness in preparation for the next winter season.
Also, in 2021, Fiona received a 10-year award for working at Victoria Police. It is a set of 3 medals - large for ceremonial occasions, small for other occasions, and a bar for everyday wear. The ceremony was held in the chapel of the Victoria Police Academy, where Fiona works, and her husband was able to attend.
When not working, Fiona enjoys physical activity for her body and mind. She plays field and masters hockey for a Melbourne club, runs regularly, and walks their dog with her husband. She and her husband adopted a new dog, Billy, from a pet rescue organization in late December 2019. Billy, a black and tan kelpie. He enjoys running and playing chasings. When Melbourne was under quarantine due to COVID-19, he grew fond of his family and became an excellent house pet.
Fiona creates jewelry, possesses a vast collection of beads, and has launched her internet business, Red Dog Beading. Her preferred jewelry is sead beading and chain maille. She also enjoys reading mystery and adventure stories: Agatha Christie, Clive Cussler, Peter Temple, and Dick Francis, among her favorite authors.
For more information on Ms. Fiona Davis, please visit: www.iaotp.com
