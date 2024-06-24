Source Outdoor Group Named Agency of Record for Outdoor America
EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoor America proudly announces Source Outdoor Group of Gainesville, Georgia, as its designated Agency of Record. Tasked with spearheading marketing strategies for the premier outdoor network, Source Outdoor Group will manage facets of Outdoor America’s media, public relations, influencer management, and communications strategies. This partnership aims to enhance brand visibility, expand audience engagement, and drive the network's mission of promoting outdoor activities, conservation, and adventure.
"Choosing Source Outdoor Group as our Agency of Record was a strategic decision to propel our brand forward. Their deep understanding of the outdoor market, creative approach, and proven track record make them the ideal partner. We are confident that this collaboration will help us reach new heights and connect with our audience on a deeper level,” commented Mark Weeks, Chief Operating Officer of Outdoor America.
Outdoor America is the leading network for outdoor enthusiasts, offering a wide array of content that celebrates the outdoor lifestyle. From hunting and fishing to cooking and camping, Outdoor America provides viewers with inspiring stories, expert tips, and stunning visuals that capture the essence of the great outdoors. The network is committed to promoting conservation efforts and encouraging more people to experience the joys of outdoor activities.
Source Outdoor Group, a renowned full-service marketing communications firm with a diverse client portfolio nationwide, has built a solid reputation for brand development in the outdoor industry.
"We are thrilled to partner with Outdoor America. Their commitment to showcasing the beauty and excitement of the outdoors aligns perfectly with our passion and expertise in the outdoor industry. Together, we aim to elevate Outdoor America’s presence and inspire more people to explore and appreciate the great outdoors,” remarked Aaron McCaleb, President and Owner of Source Outdoor Group.
Savannah Maxwell
