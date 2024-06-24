Submit Release
The Law Society Gazette  

Why join the Gazette Reader Panel

Robust, relevant research can help drive good business decisions.

We want to give you the opportunity to share your own insight, experiences and learn from others within the profession. You will gain insider knowledge from the legal industry and help innovate services for the ever-expanding set of challenges solicitors face. 

How it works

The Gazette Reader Panel is an online, survey-led research panel aimed at decision-makers, influencers, and professionals with a keen interest in driving the success of their business.

You will receive regular surveys written and produced by the Law Society’s Futures and Insights team, in collaboration with the Law Society Gazette and sponsors.

All survey responses will be combined for use in reports which will be shared with panellists and published across the Law Society and Gazette channels.

