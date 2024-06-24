Governor Ivey Appoints J. Scott Brewer to Talladega County District Judgeship

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced the appointment of J. Scott Brewer as District Judge, 29th Judicial Circuit, Place #1, in Talladega County.

“A well-known lawyer and prosecutor throughout the 29th Judicial Circuit, Scott Brewer brings to his judgeship position decades of experience serving the people of Talladega County,” said Governor Ivey. “Given his strong record of public service, I am confident in his new role he will continue to ensure that the law is applied correctly and fairly to all.”

Brewer will fill the vacancy left by Judge Jeb Fannin who announced his retirement from the bench effective June 1, 2024. Judge Fannin served as District Judge in the 29th Judicial Circuit from May 26, 2009, to May 31, 2024.

“I appreciate Governor Ivey appointing me as District Judge for the 29th Judicial Circuit,” said Scott Brewer. “I am excited about this new opportunity and am looking forward to working with the other judges, attorneys, court staff and the citizens of Talladega County.” Brewer added, “I want to thank my wife, family and others who supported me throughout this process. I also cannot thank District Attorney Steve Giddens enough for hiring me 16 years ago. I have enjoyed my time in the District Attorney’s office and will be transitioning over the next few weeks and looking forward to getting to work and continuing my public service.”

Brewer began his legal career in 2004 as an attorney in private practice representing clients in all courts within Talladega County. Furthermore, as an Assistant District Attorney since 2008, he has participated in scores of prosecutions and over 60 jury trial cases in the county. In particular, he has made a positive impact as prosecutor for the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Crime Unit and the Talladega County Worthless Check Unit.

Holding undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Alabama and the University of Tennessee respectively, Brewer earned his law degree from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law.

Brewer plans to begin serving on July 8, 2024.

