Governor Ivey Signs Senate Bill 40 Promoting Veteran Mental Health

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed Senate Bill 40, sponsored by state Sen. Keith Kelley and state Rep. Russell Bedsole, to promote voluntary and temporary firearm storage to reduce suicide rates for residents.

Governor Ivey was joined by Major General David Pritchett, adjutant general for the Alabama National Guard, Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Jeff Newton and Alabama Department of Mental Health Commissioner Kim Boswell, to celebrate the bill being signed into law.

“Safety and security for veterans is one of my top priorities, just as they have protected and taken care of us,” said Governor Ivey. “SB40 paves the way for Alabama to continue being the number one state for veteran care, quality of life and ensuring that veterans are equipped with the best mental health resources.”

The law establishes firearm hold agreements between individuals and federal firearm licensees (FFLs) and creates the Storing Ammunition and Firearms to Enhance Resilience Together (SAFER) Program.

The law is tabbed the Houston Hunter Act, named after Army veteran Houston Tumlin and Marine veteran Hunter Whitley, who both lost their lives to suicide. It is also one of three preliminary recommendations from the Alabama Veterans Mental Health Steering Committee. Houston’s mother, Michelle, and Hunter’s mother, Shannon, were present as the bill was signed.

The uptick in Alabama’s focus regarding veteran’s suicide prevention follows statewide effort Alabama’s Challenge for Preventing Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families, which aims to combat the continuing stigma veterans face with mental illness. Data shows 139 veterans in Alabama died by suicide in 2022, which rates higher than the national veteran average and significantly higher than the national civilian average. More than 85% of Alabama’s veterans suicide involve a firearm.

More information for veteran’s suicide prevention resources in Alabama are listed on vetsforhope.com, including a list of service providers, crisis center locations, lethal means safety.

A photo of today’s bill signing is attached.

###