Cyganix, Powered by Jovia Financial Credit Union, Brings Cybersecurity, Cyber Literacy and Cyber Hygiene to Members
Jovia Financial Credit Union Launches Cyganix, a new arm to the credit union providing members and business with cybersecurity and cyber literacy services
New arm of credit union provides information, dark web scanning and service to protect members from cyber threats and fraud.
Jovia is committed to proactively assisting members to defend themselves from becoming a victim of fraud, scams and schemes.”WESTBURY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity is a top growing concern for companies and individuals alike. Jovia Financial Credit Union, one of the country’s top 100 credit unions, has responded to this concern by forming Cyganix, the new cybersecurity and cyberliteracy arm of the credit union.
— Dr. Daniel Ford, Chief Information Security Officer of Jovia
The Cyganix team focuses on providing both business and individual members with current information and tools to further protect them from cyberattacks, hacking, phishing, spoofing, data theft and other types of online fraud and identity theft. Members will also be given the option to have proactive dark web scanning of their e-mails used for digital banking completed by the Cyganix team, who will alert them of potential personal data breaches or account compromises found and provide recommended remediation steps.
“No longer do criminals need to be in person to steal from you, they only need a keyboard and internet connection. Which is why every day, thousands of Americans fall victim to cyber criminals who use technology to steal identities, personal financial information, health records and money. Jovia is committed to proactively assisting members to defend themselves from becoming victims of fraud, scams and schemes,” said Dr. Daniel Ford, Chief Information Security Officer of Jovia Financial Credit Union. “The sophistication of cyber-attacks and fraud schemes is continuing to reach new levels, and most innocent individuals are unaware of all the different ways that they are being attacked, and how often it is occurring. This is especially true for seniors and other vulnerable populations that are not tech savvy. Cyganix seeks to elevate cyberliteracy providing members with a new layer of awareness and protection from these bad actors and criminals.”
Experts from Cyganix have been providing cybersecurity education to Jovia staff for months with the goal of enhancing their understanding of cyber-related issues. This allows them to recognize problems and offer greater support to members.
Cyganix experts are now bringing their knowledge and awareness to members and the public. This is being accomplished by speaking directly with members and at community events and programs. Cyganix is also producing podcasts, videos, and sharing information with the media, covering a variety of technology and cybersecurity topics along with best practices and tips for personal information protection.
“Fraud and cyberattacks are constantly evolving. This is why it is critical to stay informed, up-to-date and immediately act if you think your accounts or personal identification has been compromised,” added Ford.
Through Cyganix, a dark web monitoring program will be piloted, in which members will receive free dark web scans of their email accounts. Members will be alerted if there are any identified issues. This unique service often costs $100 or more annually from cybersecurity and ID theft prevention companies but will be an added value for Jovia Financial Credit Union members.
To learn more about Cyganix, cybersecurity and cyberliteracy arm of Jovia Financial Credit Union, or to sign up for our dark web monitoring service, visit www.jovia.org/security. To speak with a live agent, visit Jovia and click on the “Let’s Talk” chat. To visit a Jovia branch, visit www.jovia.org/locations.
About Jovia Financial Credit Union
Headquartered in Westbury, New York and celebrating its 85th anniversary, Jovia Financial Credit Union is one of the country’s top 100 credit unions with over $4.4 billion in assets, over 220,000 members, 22 branches, and access to over 55,000 fee-free ATMs worldwide. Jovia, an 85-year not-for-profit financial institution, provides low fees and affordable financial services and products to its members across the nation. The credit union is committed to ensuring great value through innovation while banking on the bright side. For more information or ways to join Jovia, visit www.jovia.org, or call 1-855-JOVIA4U.
