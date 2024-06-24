London Real’s Documentary “We Will Not Be Silenced” Surpasses 10 Million Views on 𝕏

London Real’s Documentary “We Will Not Be Silenced” Surpasses 10 Million Views on X

New pro-free speech documentary goes viral as audiences around the world resonate with its message about defending human rights

We express our sincere gratitude to Elon Musk for his vision for 𝕏 and his unwavering commitment to freedom of speech.” — Brian Rose, founder and host of London Real

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s fiercely competitive media landscape, achieving significant viewership is a notable feat. Against that backdrop, London Real is thrilled to announce that our latest documentary, "We Will Not Be Silenced," has garnered over 10 million views on 𝕏 in less than four weeks since its premiere.

The documentary has captivated audiences worldwide, who have been actively engaging with the film by watching, liking, sharing, and commenting. This overwhelming response has solidified "We Will Not Be Silenced" as this year’s must-watch release.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported and promoted the documentary, including Grant Cardone, Robert Kiyosaki, James Rickards, Alex Jones, Mike Benz, Mario Nawfal, Carl “The Moon” Runefelt, Davinci Jeremie, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. David Martin, Evan Luthra, Sharyl Attkisson, Ivory Hecker and many more.

As London Real founder and host Brian Rose also commented: “We express our sincere gratitude to Elon Musk for his vision for 𝕏 and his unwavering commitment to freedom of speech. Without his support, ‘We Will Not Be Silenced’ would not have reached such a vast audience.”

In an era where Silicon Valley's censorial tendencies have become evident, 𝕏 stands as a critical platform for free speech. "We Will Not Be Silenced" explores the epic struggle between Big Tech and an independent broadcaster determined to livestream without restrictions. The film offers an inside look at online censorship, the impact of tech giants on society, and the fight against this modern-day Orwellian reality.

Critics have hailed the documentary as “the story of our generation’s most important fight.” For those who have yet to watch it, visit London Real’s 𝕏 channel now at https://londonreal.tv/x.

To download exclusive clips from this viral documentary, visit our documentary microsite at https://londonreal.tv/movie.

We thank everyone whose efforts have contributed to making "We Will Not Be Silenced" a significant success. Without your support, this documentary would not have gained the cultural significance it has achieved.

About London Real

Over the past 12 years, London Real has been dedicated to creating impactful content that challenges conventional narratives and champions free speech. Our productions strive to enlighten and inspire audiences around the world, with a global audience of almost 7 million subscribers and counting!