10ZiG Technology is Now ‘UEFI Secure Boot Trusted’ by Microsoft on Operating Systems/Software and Thin Client Hardware
The 10ZiG secure endpoint UX just got even more secure - boot up with 10ZiG!PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 10ZiG Technology’s longstanding NOS™ and PeakOS™ operating systems, as well as the hassle-free 10ZiG Repurposing Software, RepurpOS™ (with complimentary download), are now verified and trusted by Microsoft in being supportive of UEFI Secure Boot enabled for related hardware including PCs, laptops, and third-party thin clients, etc. In sync with the progressive Microsoft approval, 10ZiG’s very own Thin & Zero Client endpoint hardware will also benefit from the same supportive trusted standard by Microsoft for UEFI Secure Boot.
Kevin Greenway, 10ZiG Chief Technology Officer, “With trusted security being more and more prevalent not just in life, but in business, and in our industry, 10ZiG just keeps looking to accomplish the next security feature, one right after the other. This is a great approval step for our customers and organizations looking to use our Software and Hardware platforms for a secure, flexible, standardized UX for Cloud, DaaS, and Web Apps. Add to that, the fact that 10ZiG offers full endpoint solutions as a single-source vendor, everything is fully comprehensive and secure.”
UEFI Secure Boot is a security standard developed by the PC industry community that protects hardware devices from errors occurring, malicious software loading, and just corruption in general, while booting up a hardware device. It assists in making sure that a device boots using only the software that is trusted by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). Most PCs and laptops are enabled for UEFI Secure Boot, only permitting booting of authorized and trusted software/operating systems like 10ZiG RepurpOS™, NOS™, and PeakOS™.
10ZiG NOS™ is a VDI/DaaS specific, Linux-based OS designed for a single connection to either a VMware/Omnissa, Citrix, or Microsoft (AVD, W365, RDP) environment. 10ZiG PeakOS™ is a Linux-based Thin Client OS designed for a use case where multiple connection brokers are required and/or use of a local web browser. 10ZiG RepurpOS™ is a Linux-based Thin Client OS that is built around PeakOS™ offering the same flexibility of being able to utilize multiple connections brokers and/or web browsers, while still running a secure, stripped-down and manageable OS on PCs, laptops, and 3rd party Thin Clients.
As a result of the above mentioned, 10ZiG’s own secure, flexible Thin Clients will also gain from the same level of approval to be enabled and supportive of UEFI Secure Boot. 10ZiG hardware will equally now boot only trusted software/operating systems, including NOS™/PeakOS™/RepurpOS™, and other approved signatures as is trusted by 10ZiG as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).
About 10ZiG Technology
10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in secure, flexible Thin & Zero Client endpoint hardware, repurposing software, and management software for virtual desktop environments – VDI, Cloud, DaaS & SaaS support. We provide leading Intel- & AMD- based, Dual Core and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for VMware/Omnissa, Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more, in addition to a wide range of PCoIP Zero Clients. Free, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, and the 10ZiG Manager™- our free management software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses - gives us our cutting edge.
Corporate Headquarters, US
10ZiG Technology Inc.
2043 West Lone Cactus Road
Phoenix, AZ 85027, USA
P. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG.com | Web: www.10ZiG.com
EMEA Headquarters
10ZiG Technology Ltd.
7 Highcliffe Road
Leicester LE5 1TY, UK
P. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG.eu | Web: www.10ZiG.com
Michele Pelusi
10ZiG Technology
+1 866-865-5250
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube