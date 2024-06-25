North 2 Shore Festival to Conclude in Newark with a Chance for Attendees to Win a Trip to Portugal
Festival Finale in Newark Promises Live Music, Culinary Delights, and a Grand Prize Raffle.NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a triumphant debut that showcased 300 artists across more than 100 venues in Atlantic City, Asbury Park, and Newark, the North 2 Shore Festival is returning with renewed vigor. Dubbed “The festival that only New Jersey can handle,” this year’s edition features new partners and supporters, including the NJEDA. The grand finale will take place in Newark on June 30th, capping off the festival with a unique transatlantic twist – two fortunate attendees will qualify to win a trip to Portugal, thanks to a special curation by local creative PR agency, Plusable.
“We are very honored of being one of the curators for North 2 Shore Festival. This is the perfect opportunity to showcase the local talent while promoting the rich flavors that you can find in the amazing restaurants located in the Ironbound. That’s the idea behind our event, “Taste of the City. Sounds of the Ironbound.” With that said, we paired nine artists with nine different restaurants. In addition, attendees can pick up a passport at any of the nine locations and, then collect all nine stamps from all the participating nine locations, for the opportunity to win a trip to Portugal, courtesy of the Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau (GNCVB) and United Airlines. The random prize drawing will take place on Monday, July 15th at the GNCVB's office (58 Park Place, Newark) and, will be streamed live on their Instagram platform - @newarkhappening” - said Plusable CEO, Isabelle Coelho Marques.
Featured Artists Schedule:
12 PM - 4 PM ---Marcelo Buby (Brazilian Pop Rock) at Boi na Brasa Grill (1 Merchant St)
1 PM - 5 PM --- Bira (Bossa Nova, Samba) at Casa Nova Grill (264 Ferry St)
1 PM - 5 PM --- Samuca Moretti (Brazilian Pop, Samba) at Sabor Unido Restaurant (77 Jefferson St)
1 PM - 5 PM --- DJ Miguel Casimiro (House Music) at Allegro Grill (58 Kossuth St)
1 PM - 5 PM --- Janetza (R&B, Jazz, Soul) at Standard Café (68 Wilson Ave)
2 PM - 6 PM --- Mike Santos (Rock, Grunge) at Five Corners Ristorante (10 Wilson Ave)
3 PM - 8 PM --- DJ Nokas (Portuguese Traditional Music) at Sol-Mar Marisqueira (267 Ferry St)
4 PM - 8 PM --- DJ Mavric (House Music/Open Format) at Manu’s Sushi Lounge (90 Ferry St)
6 PM - 10 PM --- Randy Haze Trio at Adega Grill (130 Ferry St)
Plusable’s curation is being done in collaboration with East Ward Councilman Michael Silva, and Ferry Street will be closed to traffic between 12 PM and 8 PM to create a pedestrian-friendly festival environment. "My goal is to bring opportunities to the businesses of my ward and attract more visitors," said Councilman Michael Silva. "I was born and raised in Newark, and the restaurants of the Ironbound are famous throughout the tri-state area. By closing traffic on the main artery of my neighborhood, my goal is to create a pleasant environment for families to come and enjoy the great food and diverse music talent that our neighborhood has to offer! We will also have different cultural activations throughout the day on Ferry Street. I am confident that 'Taste of the City, Sounds of the Ironbound' for North 2 Shore will be a unforgettable event! Come to enjoy the multi-cultural expression of the Ironbound, our food and the amazing Newark local talent."
Follow @plusable_pr on instagram for a detailed schedule of the performances and more updates about the North 2 Shore Festival's 'Taste of the City. Sounds of the Ironbound."
----
About Plusable
As a trilingual agency fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, and English, we take pride in our ability to forge authentic connections within strategic ethnic markets. While technology continues to reshape the landscape of communication, our commitment to meaningful human relationships and purposeful impact remains steadfast. Visit www.plusablepr.com for more information.
