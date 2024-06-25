Coweta Fire Department Receives Autism Training, Enhances Accessibility in the Community

Coweta Fire Department takes protecting our citizens seriously, and participating in the IBCCES training allows us to do so in a way that is accessible, sensitive, and compassionate for all citizens.” — Chief Brian Woodward

COWETA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coweta Fire Department becomes a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) after completing autism-specific training from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). To earn this certification, staff completed a comprehensive training and certification process, equipping them with the best practices and resources needed to offer inclusive and supportive services to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. The program was designed to provide staff with scenario-based suggestions to de-escalate and communicate effectively with individuals who need their assistance.

“Coweta Fire Department takes protecting our citizens seriously, and participating in the IBCCES training allows us to do so in a way that is accessible, sensitive, and compassionate for all citizens,” shares Chief Brian Woodward.

In addition to equipping their staff with IBCCES training, Coweta also offers several special programs and services available to the community, including on and off-property transportation contracted through the City of Coweta.

“We are proud to certify Coweta Fire Department as a Certified Autism Center™,” shares Myron Pincomb. “This designation is more than just a certification; it’s a testament to Coweta’s commitment to enhancing inclusivity and accessibility in their services and throughout the entire community. We applaud their dedication, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact the program will have on their work.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification, serving various sectors globally. Their programs are known for integrating evidence-based content with the perspectives of autistic individuals, and they offer various resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to promote continuous learning and long-term impact.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a free online resource for families looking for certified locations and professionals. Organizations listed on the site have met the criteria to be recognized as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC).

About Coweta Fire Department

Coweta Fire Department is committed to protecting and providing for its community through dependable, responsive service while showing care and compassion for those in need. By working together, the Coweta Fire Department will protect lives, property, and the environment in a loyal, ethical, and professional manner.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders, IBCCES offers an extensive series of certifications designed to empower professionals to become leaders in their respective fields. By equipping them with advanced skills and knowledge, these certifications enhance the quality of care and improve outcomes for the individuals they serve. Recognized worldwide, IBCCES programs set the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders, ensuring that professionals are well-prepared to meet the diverse needs of their clients. Through a combination of evidence-based content and the perspectives of autistic individuals, IBCCES fosters a comprehensive and impactful learning experience.