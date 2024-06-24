Portland Syrups Releases Premium Grenadine in Collaboration with World-Renowned Bartender Anders Erickson
Launch Sets New Sales Record for Portland Syrups
...after meeting the team at Portland Syrups, I felt confident a partnership with them would allow us to bring this recipe to market in an authentic and thoughtful way.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portland Syrups is thrilled to announce the release of its newest flavor, a premium Grenadine syrup crafted in collaboration with world-renowned bartender and YouTuber, Anders Erickson.
The Grenadine combines pomegranate with delicate rose petals and buds, sweetened with fair-trade, organic cane sugar and a touch of brown sugar for added richness. The result is a beautifully balanced syrup with bright pomegranate notes, subtle floral undertones, and a pleasing tartness that adds body and texture to any cocktail or mocktail.
Dan McLaughlin, Founder and CEO of Portland Syrups, noted, "We saw a gap in the market for premium grenadines, as all of the store-bought options are overly sweet and made with artificial sweeteners. We opted for a high-quality pomegranate purée along with rose petals and whole rose buds, combined with 100% organic cane sugar to recreate Anders' homemade recipe, and we believe it to be the best grenadine out there."
With over 20 years of experience behind the bar, Anders brings his expertise and passion for mixology to this partnership. His personal journey with grenadine began early in his professional bartending career when he first tasted real, homemade pomegranate-based syrup. This eye-opening experience inspired him to explore classic cocktails and develop his own grenadine recipe over a decade ago. By partnering with Portland Syrups, this perfected recipe can be produced at scale for the mass market to enjoy.
"I have always opted for my own grenadine recipe because I wasn’t a fan of what you would typically buy at the store," said Anders. "While making syrup yourself is still a fantastic option, after meeting the team at Portland Syrups, I felt confident a partnership with them would allow us to bring this recipe to market in an authentic and thoughtful way."
As part of the collaboration, Anders developed a host of Grenadine-based cocktails, ranging from classics to tiki/tropical drinks to a non-alcoholic pomegranate limeade. Anders announced the Grenadine and drink recipes on his YouTube channel on June 14th to his global following and the response has been phenomenal. The video garnered over 500,000 views in less than a week. In the first 72 hours after the video went live, Portland Syrups sold a record-breaking amount of cases, making it the biggest launch in the company's 12-year history.
Portland Syrups x Anders Erickson Grenadine is sold in 12 fl. oz. bottles with 24 servings per bottle, MSRP $19.00. It’s available at portlandsyrups.com.
About Portland Syrups
Portland Syrups proudly brews a wide variety of premium beverage concentrates that offer a delicious alternative to typical high-fructose corn syrup drink mixers. With over 20 flavors, there's something for everyone. Each syrup is crafted from whole herbs, spices, fruits, and 100% fair-trade organic cane sugar. Whether you're seeking a soda, mocktail, cocktail, or something to add flavor to coffee or tea, Portland Syrups allows you to mix up the perfect drink.
Portland Syrups can be found on the shelves of 100+ retail locations in the Pacific Northwest and more than 1,000 retail locations nationwide.
