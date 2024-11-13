Maskal Teff Introduces Certified Organic Teff Flour and Teff Grain for Foodservice

Maskal Teff organic teff flour and grain for foodservice

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maskal Teff today announced the launch of its certified USDA Organic Brown Teff Flour and Organic Teff Grain for the foodservice industry. This milestone underscores Maskal Teff's commitment to providing high-quality, nutritious teff for foodservice operators and manufacturers. With the release of their Organic Ivory Flour earlier in 2024, the announcement marks the culmination of a wholly organic product line.As gluten free foods and ancient grains become more ubiquitous on menus and on grocery store shelves, foodservice and manufacturers are seeing teff as an opportunity to simplify their recipes and formulations without compromising on taste or nutritional value. In particular, teff flour can be a single substitute for numerous gluten free inclusions, easing the path to a cleaner, more nutritious dish or end product.“To develop a gluten free bread or cookie for example, one would need to add a combination of flours in very specific ratios to achieve a desirable product, none of which add significant nutritional value,” says Royd Carlson, agriculture manager for Maskal Teff. “By switching to teff grain and flour, our foodservice customers are able to streamline their ingredient list, infuse more nutritional benefits, and now reap the benefits of the certified USDA organic label designation.”Organic Teff GrainTeff is known as the world’s smallest grain, but its nutritional qualities indubitably outweigh its tiny size. As a whole grain, Maskal Teff Organic Teff Grain comes in ivory and brown varieties, and has nutritionally dense properties that stay intact through cooking. As a superfood, teff is full of complex carbohydrates, proteins, minerals, and fiber. It is high in calcium, with one cup of cooked teff offering the same amount of calcium as a half-cup of cooked spinach. Teff grain can be simply prepared like a polenta or oatmeal, or used as an inclusion in granola or seeded breads.Organic Teff FlourMaskal Teff Organic Brown Flour is ground fresh daily, retaining the same nutritional value as the grain. Teff flour is most commonly used to make injera, an Ethiopian cuisine staple, but can also be used in baked goods as a gluten-free option for imparting a whole wheat taste. Its versatility also lends itself to other common flour uses, such as pasta dough or thickening soups and gravy.Maskal Teff's organic teff flour and grain are non-GMO and U.S. grown and processed. They are available in 25 lb. bags and 2000 lb. totes. They are available at teffco.com.About Maskal TeffBased in Boise, Maskal Teff's mission for over 40 years has been to preserve the accessibility of American-grown teff to Ethiopian and Eritrean communities in the United States and to share its benefits with people of all backgrounds. For more about Maskal Teff and its products, please visit www.teffco.com

