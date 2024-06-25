Koniag Government Services Subsidiary Awarded Position on FBI ITSSS-2 BPA
Kadiak LLC, has been awarded a position as a small business on the FBI IT Supplies and Support Service 2nd Generation (ITSSS-2) Blanket Purchase Agreement
We are proud to have the opportunity to build on a decade of support to the FBI and help the Bureau meet its mission.”CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koniag Government Services (KGS) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Kadiak LLC, has been awarded a position as a small business on the FBI IT Supplies and Support Service 2nd Generation (ITSSS-2) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA).
— Kevin Wideman, CEO Koniag Government Services
The ITSSS-2 BPA is a multibillion dollar multiple-award contract vehicle, serving as the FBI's primary means for acquiring IT supplies and services to support its mission over the next eight years. This comprehensive contract vehicle includes one base year and up to seven individual option years, making it the largest of its kind for the FBI.
"We are proud to have the opportunity to build on a decade of support to the FBI and help the Bureau meet its mission," said Kevin Wideman, CEO of KGS. "This award reflects our commitment to excellence and our ability to deliver innovative IT solutions that meet the critical needs of our federal clients. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the FBI and contributing to their success in safeguarding the nation."
Kadiak LLC will be responsible for delivering a full spectrum of enterprise IT services, including IT modernization and cloud migration solutions.
About Koniag Government Services (KGS)
Koniag Government Services (KGS) is an Alaska Native Corporation comprised of multiple wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional, and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.
For additional information about KGS capabilities, please visit www.koniag-gs.com
Stephanie Ambrose
Koniag Government Services
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube