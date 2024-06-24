Ninth Industry Standing Group (ISG) meeting, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 28 June 2024, 09:00 (CEST) to 28 June 2024, 13:25 (CEST)

EMA is holding the ninth meeting of the Industry Standing Group (ISG). This forum for interaction has been established as part of the EMA's continuous improvement for engagement with industry stakeholders. It aims to:

facilitate regular exchange of views;

promote dialogue;

receive feedback on EMA’s Mandate extension implementation activities such as those related to medicines and medical device shortages and the status of the activities of the medical device expert panels.

The ISG is also discussing high level progress development updates of other topics of common interest for the Agency and the pharmaceutical industry.