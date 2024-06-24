Wisconsin Dairy Producer Survey Deadline is June 30

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 24, 2024

Contact: Sam GO, Communications Director, (608) 334-0220, sam.go@wisconsin.gov



MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds dairy producers to submit their responses to the 2024 Wisconsin Dairy Producer Survey by the June 30 deadline.

DATCP mailed the survey to licensed producers in late May 2024. The survey includes about 30 questions on various topics including herd demographics, management practices, business structure, labor, and future plans. Survey responses will provide insight into industry challenges and opportunities.

The Wisconsin Dairy Producer Survey was last completed in 2020 and the industry has continued to evolve since that time. The 2024 results will help DATCP assess the current state of the dairy industry and consider what resources will be most beneficial to producers going forward.

Dairy producers can complete the survey by returning the printed version using the postmarked return envelope included in the mailing. New this year, dairy producers can choose to complete the survey online by using the QR code at the top right corner of page one of the printed survey.

All survey responses will remain confidential and be summarized and released only in aggregate. The Wisconsin Dairy Producer Survey summary will be finalized and shared later this year on the DATCP website.

Dairy producers should contact DATCP’s Farm Center at (800) 942-2474 or by email at farmcenter@wisconsin.gov with questions or to receive a survey if it was misplaced or not received.

