79th Alice in Dairyland Applications Open Through January 30

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 2, 2026

Contact: Dan Richter, Public Information Officer, (608) 419-5352, dan.richter@wisconsin.gov​



MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites individuals with a passion for promoting agriculture to apply for the position of 79th Alice in Dairyland through January 30, 2026.

As one of the most widely recognized marketing communications professionals in Wisconsin agriculture, Alice in Dairyland travels extensively, promoting Wisconsin's agricultural industry and its impact on the state economy. In this highly visible and fast-paced position, Alice in Dairyland serves as a full-time spokesperson; cultivates relationships with television, radio, and print media outlets throughout the state; writes and delivers speeches at events; and uses social media to tell the stories of Wisconsin agriculture. Additional duties include developing and executing marketing plans, delivering classroom presentations, and networking with industry professionals. Alice must also learn and retain information about the diversity of Wisconsin agriculture and be able to tailor that information to educate both urban and rural audiences.

“Serving as 'Alice' is a once in a lifetime opportunity," said 78th Alice in Dairyland Sarah Hagenow. “This role is an incredible way to contribute to Wisconsin's agricultural industry as an educator, communicator, media professional, relationship builder, student, and so much more. I couldn't be more excited to continue the important work of sharing the stories of the diverse people and places that make Wisconsin an agricultural powerhouse, while educating others and inspiring them to do the same."

Alice in Dairyland applicants should have an interest in Wisconsin agriculture; public speaking experience; and at least three years of experience, education, or training in communications, marketing, education, or public relations. Applicants must also be Wisconsin residents and at least 21 years old.

This one-year, full-time contractual position starts July 6, 2026. The chosen candidate will travel solo extensively throughout the state and be required to have weekly in-person office time at DATCP's Madison office. The annual salary for Alice in Dairyland is $45,000 and includes holiday, vacation, and sick leave, and use of a vehicle while on official business. Reimbursement is provided for an individual health insurance premium up to $450 a month and professional travel expenses.

To apply, provide a cover letter, completed application form, resume, and contact information for three professional references to DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov by 4:30 p.m. on January 30, 2026. Application materials are available on the Alice in Dairyland website.

Qualified applicants will participate in a preliminary interview on February 21, 2026, at DATCP's Madison office or via Microsoft Teams. The resulting Top Candidates will be required to attend a two-day program briefing and press announcement March 6-7, 2026, and the three-day final interview process May 14-16, 2026, in Marathon County.

Questions about the position or application process can be directed to DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov. For more information about the Alice in Dairyland program, visit https://www.aliceindairyland.com and follow Alice online on Facebook and Instagram.

