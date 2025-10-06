Gov. Evers, DATCP Announce Applications Open for Food Security and Wisconsin Products Grant Program 

MADISON — Gov. Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), today announced that applications are now being accepted for the Food Security and Wisconsin Products Grant Program, which the governor secured continued funding for through a $10 million investment in the 2025-27 Biennial Budget. The program is designed to provide funding to nonprofit food assistance organizations for the purpose of purchasing food for Wisconsin’s food security network, as well as to support the growth and operations of Wisconsin food producers and processors. “In order to have a strong workforce, a strong economy, and a strong state, we must ensure that every Wisconsinite—no matter their age, ZIP code, or background—has access to healthy, nutritious food,” said Gov. Evers. “Farmers, producers, and processors across the state work day in and day out to supply food pantries and nonprofit organizations with fresh, locally sourced food to help fight hunger and keep our communities fed and healthy. I’m glad we were able to secure continued funding for the successful Food Security Initiative in the most recent budget and that these grants are now available to continue this important work and help more food assistance organizations get connected with local producers.” This announcement comes as in July, Gov. Evers was proud to sign the bipartisan 2025-27 Biennial Budget, which builds upon the governor’s and the Evers Administration’s efforts to support Wisconsin’s farmers, producers, processors, and their families. The budget includes several substantial investments in the state’s agricultural industry, as well as $10 million to continue the Food Security Initiative, a program created by Gov. Evers that connects local nonprofit food assistance programs, such as food pantries, with local producers to keep shelves stocked. A total of $5 million will be awarded in 2026 through a competitive review process. There is no minimum request amount, and applicants may apply for up to $5 million. No funding match is required, and selected projects may begin project work beginning in February 2026. Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 5, 2025. “Wisconsin is a leader in food production and processing, and it’s unacceptable that any Wisconsinite should go hungry,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Thanks to this investment by Gov. Evers, food assistance organizations across the state will have a greater ability to stock their shelves with Wisconsin-grown and -packaged food products and get these items to those who need them most.” Projects must collaborate and partner together to expand and strengthen Wisconsin’s food security network. Strong proposals will demonstrate a clear capacity to purchase Wisconsin foods and increase the availability of those products at food access sites throughout the state. Purchased food must be distributed to communities in Wisconsin at no cost. Funds must be used to support Wisconsin suppliers and serve communities in Wisconsin, with 100 percent of the budget spent on food purchasing. Grant information and application materials are available on DATCP’s website. If you have questions about the program, please contact DATCP at DATCPdadgrants@wisconsin.gov. EVERS ADMINISTRATION’S EFFORTS TO BOLSTER WISCONSIN’S AGRICULTURAL INDUSTRIES

Over the past six years, Gov. Evers has secured critical investments for farmers, producers, and their families, including supporting the state’s meat and dairy producers, investing in farmer mental health resources, and bolstering Wisconsin’s exports worldwide. Gov. Evers recognizes that Wisconsin’s $116 billion agricultural industry is as critical to the state economy as it is to Wisconsin’s heritage and culture, and ensuring its continued growth and success for generations to come will be critical to ensuring Wisconsin’s continued growth and success. In addition to $10 million to continue the Food Security Initiative in the most recent 2025-27 Biennial Budget signed by Gov. Evers in July, this budget builds upon efforts of the Evers Administration to date to support Wisconsin’s agricultural industry and proud heritage as “America’s Dairyland,” by providing: $150 million to continue support for the Agricultural Roads Improvement Program, created by Gov. Evers in the 2023-25 biennium, ensuring the ongoing improvement Wisconsin’s rural roads to help farmers and producers and the state’s agricultural and forestry industries move products to market safely and efficiently; $30 million of the $150 million secured for ARIP will be specifically targeted to bridge and culvert repair to help improve and repair deteriorating bridges across the state.

$20 million to create a new state program designed to support dairy and agriculture resilience;

$3 million to continue the Tribal Elder Food Security program that helps Tribal elders access nutritious, culturally relevant food while supporting Wisconsin producers;

$800,000 to increase the available funding for the successful Dairy Processor Grant Program;

$1 million to bolster and support the Meat Processor Grant Program;

Over $2.4 million over the biennium for the Meat Inspection Program to ensure meat products are produced safely and match nutrition labels;

$200,000 to support farmers and their families’ mental health;

$500,000 to increase funding for the Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grant Program, which helps enable producers and producer-led groups to implement nonpoint source pollution abatement strategies to improve Wisconsin’s soil and water quality;

$2 million to continue the commercial Nitrogen Optimization Pilot Program, which aims to protect vital soil and water resources; and

An additional $1.6 million to support the cover crop insurance program, which helps assist farmers with rebates of $5 per acre of a cover crop planted for crop insurance premiums paid on those acres. Gov. Evers also exercised his broad, constitutional veto authority to partially veto aspects of the budget that were outside of the bipartisan budget negotiations. More information about the bipartisan budget signed by Gov. Evers is available here.