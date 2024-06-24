Submit Release
DNREC Invites Youngsters to Enjoy ‘Small Fry Adventures’ at Aquatic Resources Education Center

Child showing off crab art project

A Small Fry Adventurer shows off a crab craft at the Aquatic Resources Education Center. /DNREC photo.

 

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control encourages families with young children to enjoy exciting “Small Fry Adventures” this summer at the Aquatic Resources Education Center (AREC) near Smyrna. These free events are geared toward youngsters ages 4 to 7, who want to learn about fish and other aquatic critters that live in the tidal salt marsh. Kids will have a chance to view marine life in AREC’s aquariums, make a simple craft with an aquatic theme and participate in activities to learn about some of the aquatic life in Delaware.

Small Fry Adventures are scheduled for July 23, July 30 and Aug. 6 – all on Tuesdays.  Programs run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at AREC, a DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife facility at 2520 Lighthouse Road, Smyrna, DE 19977.

To ensure enough supplies are on hand for the free programs, pre-registration is required and available on the DNREC events calendar, de.gov/dnrecmeetings. More information about AREC and Small Fry Adventures can be found at de.gov/arec.

About DNREC
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 68,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov

###

 


