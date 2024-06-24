Franchise Clearly Creates Nearly $9,000,000 in Wealth for The UPS Store Owners in Q1

Q1 has been a period of tremendous success for us, and we're thrilled to be part of a solution that benefits everyone involved.” — Jon Franz

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Clearly, renowned experts in franchise resales, proudly announces a significant milestone in its company history. In cooperation with The UPS Store Franchise corporate, they have successfully assisted 14 owners in selling their businesses, resulting in a total selling price of $8,989,922 in the first quarter of 2024.

"We're delighted to share this remarkable achievement," expressed Jon Franz, President of Franchise Clearly. "Q1 has been a period of tremendous success for us, and we're thrilled to be part of a solution that benefits everyone involved."

“Owners exiting their businesses receive the financial security they deserve, while corporate welcomes enthusiastic new owners into their network. Lastly, buyers have the opportunity to join one of the most successful franchise brands in American history,” continued Franz.

Stubbornly high interest rates have had little effect on buyer interest. Although more expensive for buyers to borrow money for transactions, the company reports an impressive average of 4 offers per listing so far in 2024.

Looking ahead, Franchise Clearly anticipates a potential record year, with nearly $30 million in pending deals in the pipeline.

About Franchise Clearly®:

Franchise Clearly® specializes in reselling franchise businesses. Working with owners, they work through a defined proprietary process that finds highly qualified buyers and guides them quickly to the closing table. Their innovative team approach makes for a seamless process that nets the highest offer and the best terms possible for the seller. 877-557-0222