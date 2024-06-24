Action programme against men’s violence against women, intimate partner violence and honour-based violence and oppression

SWEDEN, June 24 - The Government is now presenting an action programme to prevent and combat men’s violence against women, domestic violence, honour-based violence and oppression, and prostitution and human trafficking for the period 2024–2026. The programme contains over 130 initiatives and measures to be undertaken on a broad front at national, regional and local level. The efforts will also be strengthened in four special priority areas for development.

“The Government’s efforts to combat men’s violence against women, domestic violence and honour-based violence and oppression are continuing with full force. Honour-based oppression has no place in our society and all forms of violence – physical, psychological, economic and sexual – must stop. The action programme is intended to prevent, counter and combat violence and oppression on a broad front in all areas of society and is an important step in these efforts,” says Minister for Gender Equality Paulina Brandberg.

“Men’s violence against women, domestic violence, and honour-based violence and oppression are serious societal issues that must be combatted with the same force as organised crime. With this action programme, we’re further stepping up the Government’s efforts and creating conditions for broad, effective and long-term measures,” says Minister for Justice Gunnar Strömmer.

“The violence must cease, and for that to happen, many actors need to help each other out. Health and medical care plays a role, since health care staff attend to people who have been subjected to violence,” says Minister for Health Care Acko Ankarberg Johansson.

The action programme contains 132 measures based on the following six goals:

Measures for a long-term and sustainable structure for support, organization and follow-up

Early and preventive measures, with focus on children and young people and honour-based violence and oppression.

Measures to prevent recidivism, with focus on perpetrators.

Improved detection of violence and stronger protection for victims.

More effective law enforcement.

Better knowledge and methodological development.

The efforts will be strengthened in four special priority areas for development:

An exit programme with measures for leaving destructive relationships

Many factors can prevent a person who is being subjected to domestic violence or honour-based violence and oppression from speaking out about it and seeking help. The thresholds for seeking help must therefore be low, and collected, easily accessible and motivational information that makes it as easy as possible to leave a violent or threatening living situation is needed.

The Government prioritises a coordinated chain of support for individuals who are being subjected to violence, enhanced rights for children in sheltered accommodation, enhanced opportunities for permanent housing, measures against economic violence, increased possibilities to obtain non-contact orders, and support for victims of violence whose personal data is protected. In addition, the protection of victims of violence under tenancy law will be strengthened.

Intensified action against honour-based violence and oppression

Honour-based violence and oppression are a serious societal problem that violate the human rights of victims. For this reason, the action programme includes a range of measures to prevent and combat honour-based violence and oppression throughout the country. The measures include tighter legislations, enhanced long-term governance in this area, improved support and protection for victims, more effective efforts by public authorities and increased research-based knowledge of the effectiveness of different working methods.

Enhanced support to children and young people who experience violence, including children taken abroad in honour-related contexts

Preventing, detecting and combating violence against children and young people is an important starting point for the Government’s efforts under the gender equality sub goal, that men’s violence against women must end. The measures include violence prevention initiatives in schools and strengthening knowledge within the judicial system of violence against children and young people. Measures to prevent and combat honour-based violence and oppression against children and young people are a particular priority.

Special emphasis will be placed on preventing and averting harmful stays abroad, supporting parents in honour-related contexts, identifying links between the conditions in which children grow up and criminality, enhanced health and social care measures for children and young people who are victims of violence, providing support to particularly vulnerable groups of children and young people, preventing and combating violence and oppression in young people’s relationships, and tighter legislation to combat violence.

Increased knowledge of the digital dimensions of violence

Digital violence, or digital dimensions of violence, includes sexual harassment, stalking, psychological violence and attempts to contact children under the age of 18 online for sexual purposes. Prostitution and human trafficking can also have digital dimensions. Measures against the digital dimensions of violence aim at a comprehensive approach to better counteract and prevent this violence.

These measures will increase professional knowledge in this area and gather together existing knowledge from the public sector, non-governmental organisations and the business sector to strengthen action against digital violence. New measures to increase knowledge and competence in order to prevent digital dimensions of violence will also be developed.