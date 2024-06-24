Official Visit by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to the Kingdom of Thailand, 25 to 26 June 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will make an Official Visit to the Kingdom of Thailand from 25 to 26 June 2024 at the invitation of Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa. Minister Balakrishnan’s visit reflects the strong multifaceted cooperation and warm relations between Singapore and Thailand.

During his visit, Minister Balakrishnan will call on President of the Privy Council General Surayud Chulanont, Privy Councillor General Prayut Chan-o-cha, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul.

Minister Balakrishnan and Minister Maris Sangiampongsa will jointly officiate the opening of the 14th Civil Service Exchange Programme (CSEP14) between Singapore and Thailand on 26 June 2024. CSEP brings together the Civil Services from both countries to review existing areas of collaboration and explore new areas of cooperation. CSEP14, with the theme “Embarking on a Green Partnership in a Digitalised Era”, will be co-chaired by Mr Albert Chua, Permanent Secretary (Foreign Affairs) of the Republic of Singapore and Ms Eksiri Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary (Foreign Affairs) of the Kingdom of Thailand.

Minister Balakrishnan will be accompanied by senior officials from various Singapore government agencies.

