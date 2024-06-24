American Banker names Cathy Ross as a finalist for the 2024 Most Influential Women in Fintech award

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud.net proudly announces that Cathy Ross, its co-founder and President, has been recognized by American Banker magazine as one of the 2024 Most Influential Women in Fintech. This prestigious acknowledgment celebrates her outstanding contributions to advancing Fraud.net and its suite of products, which bolster financial technology companies worldwide.

American Banker’s Most Influential Women in Fintech award honors female leaders in the fintech community who are paving the way for the industry’s future while championing critical issues like diversity, inclusion, and mentorship. All the finalists are helping to bring new financial technology to life and move the industry forward in its efforts to help consumers, businesses, and financial institutions.

Reflecting on the award, Cathy shares, “I am deeply honored to be part of such an esteemed group of changemakers and innovators. I extend my heartfelt thanks to American Banker and congratulations to my fellow awardees. I am excited to inspire fellow entrepreneurs to fearlessly pursue their aspirations in the dynamic realm of technology and business.”

In 2023, Cathy received a Stevie for Women in Business, honoring her as a thought leader and mentor. Her remarkable journey was also spotlighted in February of 2024 in AWS Startups video series.

About Fraud.net

Fraud.net operates an end-to-end digital risk management and revenue enhancement ecosystem built for digital financial and commerce companies worldwide. The cloud-based platform helps enterprises detect and prevent digital fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes and automate customer onboarding and compliance workflows. The platform leverages no-code/low-code architecture, natively integrated data and tools from 50+ leading risk management vendors, and custom-tailored AI models, enabling companies to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Through its journalism, events, research, and benchmarking, it helps drive progress through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation, and reform.